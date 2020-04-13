InsideTheVikings
Former Vikings Players, Coaches React to Tragic Passing of Tarvaris Jackson

Will Ragatz

The Vikings and NFL communities received some awful news on Monday morning when it was reported that former quarterback Tarvaris Jackson had passed away in a car crash. Jackson had just spent his first season as the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, and was less than two weeks from his 37th birthday.

Jackson spent ten seasons in the NFL, playing for the Vikings (2006-2010) and Seahawks (2011, 2013-2015) while also spending time on the Bills' roster in 2012. He started a playoff game after the 2008 season and won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Jackson had a goal of becoming an NFL coach.

"The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon," the Vikings said in a statement. "One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

Jackson played in 36 games for the Vikings after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama State in 2006. He started 20 of those games, winning ten, while recording 28 total touchdowns. During the last two years of his Minnesota career, he primarily backed up Brett Favre.

"My time with the Vikings was very special because the team embraced and welcomed me as one of their own," Favre said to Vikings.com. "Tarvaris could have been anything but welcoming, but [instead he] was pure class and as good a teammate as any I've played with. [I'm] proud to call him a friend!! Such sad news."

Brad Childress was the Vikings' head coach during Jackson's entire career in Minnesota. He expressed shock and grief at hearing the news.

“Just a really good person,’’ Childress said of Jackson, per Tomasson. “I thought he was a great teammate and he had a great way about him. He was never too high, never too low. I think it says something any time you’re able to have a 10-year NFL career.’’

Many other former teammates chimed in on social media to offer their condolences.

Jackson is survived by his wife Lakitta and three children.

