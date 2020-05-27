Current and former Vikings players were among the millions of Americans outraged by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Floyd, a black man, died after being in the custody of four police officers. A video posted to Facebook showed one of the officers with his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for roughly five minutes. The officer didn't remove pressure from Floyd's neck even when the 46-year-old man said that he couldn't breathe. Floyd appeared to be unconscious by the end of the video and was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The incident occurred outside of Cup Foods at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, just three miles from U.S. Bank Stadium. Floyd was under arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the deli.

The four police officers involved were fired, but no charges have been brought against them at this point.

The Vikings released an official statement on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium. Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy."

Here are some of the reactions from current and former Vikings players and other figures in the Vikings community.

Vikings WR Bisi Johnson:

Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson:

Vikings analyst Ron Johnson and WR Tajae Sharpe:

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison:

Former Vikings WR Randy Moss (retweeted the post of ESPN analyst Marcus Spears)

Vikings S Josh Metellus

Vikings DT Jalyn Holmes: