SI.com
InsideTheVikings
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Vikings Practice Report: Eight Players Absent After Positive Tests

Will Ragatz

On Sunday morning, Mike Zimmer announced that the Vikings had 12 presumptive positive COVID-19 tests, including eight players and one coach. The positive tests are believed to be part of an issue with a New Jersey lab that caused an outbreak of false positives with numerous teams across the NFL.

The Vikings moved practice indoors on Sunday due to extreme heat, meaning only one pool reporter (who has gone through testing protocols) was allowed access as a representative for the media. That reporter is ESPN's Courtney Cronin, who shared her pool report after the conclusion of the 108-minute session.

The eight players absent from practice due to positive tests are as follows: WR Dillon Mitchell, WR Alexander Hollins, FB C.J. Ham, LB Eric Kendricks, OL Ezra Cleveland, DE Kenny Willekes, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and DE Jalyn Holmes. The coach who missed practice was assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken.

Danielle Hunter was present but did not participate for the seventh straight practice. Also present but not participating was linebacker Anthony Barr. Cornerback Kris Boyd returned to practice after missing Friday's outdoor session.

The eight absences caused the Vikings to have to adjust their personnel. With Holmes out and Hunter still not practicing, Eddie Yarbrough stepped up as the left defensive end with the first-team defense, with Anthony Zettel moving up to the second team. It's notable that Yarbrough is ahead of Zettel on the depth chart at the moment.

The Vikings were down both of their top two linebackers in Kendricks and Barr. The two first-team linebackers in nickel defense were Eric Wilson and rookie Troy Dye. When the team went to its base 4-3 defense, undrafted rookies Jordan Fehr and Blake Lynch split those first-team snaps as the third LB.

On the offensive side, Cleveland's absence meant the team was without its second-team left guard. Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins continued splitting first-team reps like they have been throughout camp, but instead of the other sliding down to the third team when not with the starters, that person worked with the second unit. Rookie fullback Jake Bargas got to work with the starting offense in Ham's absence.

To finish practice, the Vikings simulated the final ten minutes of a fourth quarter, including a game clock and crowd noise. The starting offense got two drives against the starting defense, both of which ended in Dan Bailey field goals (he went 2-for-2, including a 53-yarder, and still has yet to miss on 12 attempts in training camp). Rookie receiver Justin Jefferson took reps with the starting offense during that simulated period.

On special teams, Chad Beebe worked as the team's punt returner, with Ameer Abdullah at kick returner.

With similar 90-degree temperatures expected for Monday and Tuesday, it'll be interesting to see if the Vikings return to outdoor practices (which would allow me to attend again) or if they stay inside TCO Performance Center.

They have a scheduled off day Wednesday, practice Thursday, and are set to play a full half at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest news and analysis from training camp. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Announce 12 Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Tests, Could Be Lab Issue

The Vikings are among several NFL teams to see a spike in positive tests this weekend.

Will Ragatz

Five Breakout Players From the First Week of Vikings Training Camp

These five players have stepped up and made a great impression during training camp thus far.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Training Camp Notes, Day 7: Danielle Hunter Continues to Sit

The Vikings had their sixth straight day of practice on Friday at TCO Performance Center.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

How Much Concern Should There Be About The Vikings' Plan at Guard?

The Vikings appear content to enter the season with Pat Elflein and Dakota Dozier at guard.

Will Ragatz

by

kiwiviking

Vikings Bring in Veteran Safety George Iloka For Workout

The former Bengals safety had a stint with the Vikings in 2018 and could potentially be brought back.

Will Ragatz

Vikings to Play a Half-Game at U.S. Bank Stadium Next Friday

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings will try to simulate a game experience as much as possible.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Hoping to Get Fans Into U.S. Bank Stadium This Season

The maximum allowed capacity would be 20 percent, but it's possible there won't be any fans at all.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Training Camp Notes, Day 6: Jefferson Touchdown Highlights Slow Day

There wasn't a ton of action at Thursday's practice, but a few players were able to stand out.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Have NFL's Toughest Slate of Opposing Quarterbacks in 2020

According to The Athletic, no team will face a tougher gauntlet of QBs than the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Training Camp Notes: Holton Hill Shines on Day 5

Everything you need to know from Vikings training camp practice on Wednesday.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40