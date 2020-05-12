InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

How Many Games are the Vikings Projected to Win in 2020?

Will Ragatz

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Vikings are a somewhat difficult team to evaluate. They were one of the final eight teams standing in the playoffs last season, but then went through a free agency period where they lost a great deal of veteran talent. To replenish that talent, the Vikings had a highly successful draft.

There are plenty of valid reasons to believe in Minnesota as a playoff team this season. There are also plenty of valid reasons for skepticism about this team's potential, especially in an unusual offseason where rookies might not be able to get acclimated to the NFL as quickly as normal.

With that in mind, let's check in on the Vikings' latest projected win totals from the sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

The Vikings' over/under opened at 9.5 wins after the Super Bowl. Following a free agency period in which the Vikings lost Stefon Diggs, Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and others, that number dropped an entire win, going down to 8.5. But after landing Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney, and Ezra Cleveland as the headliners of a 15-man draft class, the consensus total has climbed back to 9.0.

The Vikings went 10-6 last year and have averaged 9.5 wins per year during the six years of the Mike Zimmer era, so a nine-win projection makes sense. I could see the Vikings surpassing that number if they get big contributions from young players, especially with the NFC North not looking super strong in 2020. But I could also see the Vikings falling short of that number given that they still have several holes on the roster.

The Packers' consensus win projection is also 9.0, the Bears are at 8.0, and the Lions are at 6.5.

Based on projected win totals, the Vikings have the 12-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2020.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Interior Offensive Line Preview: Can Garrett Bradbury Make a Leap?

The Vikings are looking from improvements from their second-year center and will have open competition at both guard spots.

Will Ragatz

The Top 10 Offensive Rookies the Vikings Will Face in 2020

These young players will present problems for the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 regular season.

Will Ragatz

The History of the Minnesota Vikings Playing on Christmas Day

In honor of the Vikings-Saints matchup this Christmas, let's look back at the three other times Minnesota has played on the holiday.

Will Ragatz

Early Game-By-Game Record Prediction for the 2020 Vikings

After the release of the Vikings' regular season schedule, let's go through and make some early win-loss predictions.

Will Ragatz

Checking in on Mike Zimmer's 2020 Coach of the Year Odds

The Vikings coach isn't getting a ton of love from Vegas.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Have 12th-Easiest 2020 Schedule Based on Projected Win Totals

The Vikings' strength of schedule isn't actually that bad if you look at 2020 projections instead of 2019 records.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Linebacker Eric Wilson Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

Wilson will officially be with the Vikings in 2020 and will look to keep his role as the third LB behind Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

Will Ragatz

Ranking Every Vikings Game in 2020 From Easiest to Toughest

The Vikings need to capitalize on their home schedule and find a way to steal some games on the road.

Will Ragatz

Takeaways From the Vikings' 2020 Schedule: All Three Primetime Games on the Road

The Vikings have a tough road schedule in 2020.

Will Ragatz

Minnesota Vikings Official 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Details on every Vikings game in 2020: home, away, primetime, afternoon, and more.

Will Ragatz