Vikings Promote Andre Patterson to Assistant Head Coach, Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

The longtime defensive line coach has a new and well-deserved title for the upcoming season.

The Vikings finalized their 2020 coaching staff on Wednesday, and the announcement came with a promotion for one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NFL.

Andre Patterson, who is going into his 18th season as NFL defensive line coach, now has a new title in Minnesota: assistant head coach. It's a well-deserved promotion for Mike Zimmer's right hand man, who is also a co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings and their DL coach.

Patterson, 60, has been coaching at the high school, college, or NFL level since 1982. He got his first NFL gig as the Patriots' defensive line coach in 1997, then spent two seasons in that role with the Vikings under Dennis Green. After stops with the Cowboys, Browns, Broncos, and a return to college, he came back to Minnesota in 2014 and has been with Zimmer ever since.

It's hard to find a coach or person in the NFL who is more universally respected and loved than Patterson. He's a phenomenal coach and leader who played a huge role in developing Danielle Hunter into one of the premiere pass rushers in the league. Patterson is also a leader of the Vikings' social justice committee.

He deserves to be an NFL head coach someday if he wants to. This promotion gets him a step closer to that.

The Vikings also officially announced the hire of Robert Steeples as assistant special teams coach under Ryan Ficken. Steeples spent parts of 2013 and 2014 with the Vikings as a player, appearing in two regular season games, and has been a successful head coach at his high school alma mater over the past five years.

Lastly, the Vikings announced the hire of Marquis Johnson as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He was with the 49ers in 2017 and 2018 and spent the past two seasons at the college level.

Here is the Vikings' finalized 22-man coaching staff:

Mike Zimmer — Head Coach

Offense

Klint Kubiak — Offensive Coordinator

Rick Dennison — Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Andrew Janocko — Quarterbacks

Kennedy Polamalu — Running Backs

Keenan McCardell — Wide Receivers

Brian Pariani — Tight Ends

Phil Rauscher — Assistant Offensive Line

AC Patterson — Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Running Backs

Christian Jones — Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Wide Receivers

Defense

Andre Patterson — Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

Adam Zimmer — Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Karl Scott — Defensive Backs

Paul Guenther — Senior Defensive Assistant

Roy Anderson — Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties

Imarjaye Albury — Assistant Defensive Line

Sam Siefkes — Defensive Quality Control/Assistant Linebackers

Special Teams

Ryan Ficken — Special Teams Coordinator

Robert Steeples — Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning

Josh Hingst — Head Strength and Conditioning

Marquis Johnson — Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Derik Keyes — Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.