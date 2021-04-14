Vikings Promote Andre Patterson to Assistant Head Coach, Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff
The Vikings finalized their 2020 coaching staff on Wednesday, and the announcement came with a promotion for one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NFL.
Andre Patterson, who is going into his 18th season as NFL defensive line coach, now has a new title in Minnesota: assistant head coach. It's a well-deserved promotion for Mike Zimmer's right hand man, who is also a co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings and their DL coach.
Patterson, 60, has been coaching at the high school, college, or NFL level since 1982. He got his first NFL gig as the Patriots' defensive line coach in 1997, then spent two seasons in that role with the Vikings under Dennis Green. After stops with the Cowboys, Browns, Broncos, and a return to college, he came back to Minnesota in 2014 and has been with Zimmer ever since.
It's hard to find a coach or person in the NFL who is more universally respected and loved than Patterson. He's a phenomenal coach and leader who played a huge role in developing Danielle Hunter into one of the premiere pass rushers in the league. Patterson is also a leader of the Vikings' social justice committee.
He deserves to be an NFL head coach someday if he wants to. This promotion gets him a step closer to that.
The Vikings also officially announced the hire of Robert Steeples as assistant special teams coach under Ryan Ficken. Steeples spent parts of 2013 and 2014 with the Vikings as a player, appearing in two regular season games, and has been a successful head coach at his high school alma mater over the past five years.
Lastly, the Vikings announced the hire of Marquis Johnson as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He was with the 49ers in 2017 and 2018 and spent the past two seasons at the college level.
Here is the Vikings' finalized 22-man coaching staff:
- Mike Zimmer — Head Coach
Offense
- Klint Kubiak — Offensive Coordinator
- Rick Dennison — Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator
- Andrew Janocko — Quarterbacks
- Kennedy Polamalu — Running Backs
- Keenan McCardell — Wide Receivers
- Brian Pariani — Tight Ends
- Phil Rauscher — Assistant Offensive Line
- AC Patterson — Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Running Backs
- Christian Jones — Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Wide Receivers
Defense
- Andre Patterson — Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
- Adam Zimmer — Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
- Karl Scott — Defensive Backs
- Paul Guenther — Senior Defensive Assistant
- Roy Anderson — Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties
- Imarjaye Albury — Assistant Defensive Line
- Sam Siefkes — Defensive Quality Control/Assistant Linebackers
Special Teams
- Ryan Ficken — Special Teams Coordinator
- Robert Steeples — Assistant Special Teams
Strength and Conditioning
- Josh Hingst — Head Strength and Conditioning
- Marquis Johnson — Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Derik Keyes — Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.