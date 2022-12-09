Skip to main content

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Fined Over $6K For Viral Touchdown Celebration

Mattison has some questions about the NFL sharing his celebration and still fining him.

The NFL fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for his viral twerking touchdown celebration from last Sunday's win over the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero.

After scoring a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Mattison faked a hamstring injury and twerked in the end zone, a celebration inspired by NWSL player Lo'eau LaBonta. It went viral, generating millions and millions of views across various social media platforms. 

Earlier in the week, talking to reporters, Mattison thought he had avoided a fine. He wasn't penalized in the moment, and he felt that the celebration was short enough to not warrant a fine. Turns out he was wrong.

Now, the Vikings' fourth-year running back just has a couple questions.

Why is he getting fined for something that the NFL and the Vikings shared across social media?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And who comes up with the number $6,503?

Ultimately, Mattison can afford it. But he does raise an interesting question. His celebration brought countless eyeballs to the NFL, and he gets penalized for that? I suppose it was technically somewhat vulgar, but it still seems silly for him to get fined over a harmless touchdown dance.

The touchdown was the 12th of Mattison's four-year career. He's been the backup to Dalvin Cook since being selected in the third round in 2019, and is set to hit free agency this spring. Logically, it feels like there's a good chance Mattison will test the market and look to go somewhere where he can compete for a starting job.

For now, he's enjoying the ride with the 10-2 Vikings, who play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday at noon.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_19561894
News

Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19475895_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson Excited to Face Lions For First Time Since Trade

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_15391406
News

Justin Jefferson Hopes to Have Bounce-Back Game Against Lions' Physical Secondary

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19562637
News

Vikings Looking to Get Jalen Reagor More Involved in Their Offense

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19562620
News

Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, Others Dealing With Illness

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19031614 (1)
News

Vikings Place Akayleb Evans on IR, Cameron Dantzler Returns to Practice

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19563600
News

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Jets: Blake Brandel, Duke Shelley Fill in Admirably Again

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19116780 (1)
News

Wait, What? The 10-2 Vikings are Underdogs Against the 5-7 Lions on Sunday

By Will Ragatz