Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Fined Over $6K For Viral Touchdown Celebration

The NFL fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for his viral twerking touchdown celebration from last Sunday's win over the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero.

After scoring a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Mattison faked a hamstring injury and twerked in the end zone, a celebration inspired by NWSL player Lo'eau LaBonta. It went viral, generating millions and millions of views across various social media platforms.

Earlier in the week, talking to reporters, Mattison thought he had avoided a fine. He wasn't penalized in the moment, and he felt that the celebration was short enough to not warrant a fine. Turns out he was wrong.

Now, the Vikings' fourth-year running back just has a couple questions.

Why is he getting fined for something that the NFL and the Vikings shared across social media?

And who comes up with the number $6,503?

Ultimately, Mattison can afford it. But he does raise an interesting question. His celebration brought countless eyeballs to the NFL, and he gets penalized for that? I suppose it was technically somewhat vulgar, but it still seems silly for him to get fined over a harmless touchdown dance.

The touchdown was the 12th of Mattison's four-year career. He's been the backup to Dalvin Cook since being selected in the third round in 2019, and is set to hit free agency this spring. Logically, it feels like there's a good chance Mattison will test the market and look to go somewhere where he can compete for a starting job.

For now, he's enjoying the ride with the 10-2 Vikings, who play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday at noon.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.