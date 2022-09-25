Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Leaves Lions Game With Shoulder Injury

Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions with a shoulder injury.

Cook picked up the injury after running into the backside of guard Ezra Cleveland. He fumbled on the play. Cook was helped off the field by trainers and quickly went into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. A few minutes later, he was ruled out.

Alexander Mattison took over as the Vikings' running back on the ensuing possession. Kene Nwangwu and fullback C.J. Ham are Minnesota's other options for carries. Rookie Ty Chandler is inactive.

Cook was having a strong game before the injury. He finished with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown, the 40th of his career, which is tied for fourth-most in Vikings history.

Unfortunately, injuries have been an issue for Cook throughout his career. He tore his ACL as a rookie in 2017 and has missed at least two games in every season since then. In total, Cook has missed 24 games (almost all of them due to injury) since entering the NFL.

Now we'll have to wait and see how severe this shoulder injury is. Head coach Kevin O'Connell will give an update after the game.

The Vikings trailed 24-14 to the Lions at the time of Cook's injury.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.