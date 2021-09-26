Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks, Per Reports

The Vikings don't want to risk Cook missing significant time this year with his ankle injury.

Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play against the Seahawks today, according to multiple reports. He didn't practice all week with an ankle injury and the team doesn't want to risk making the injury worse by putting him out there before he's ready.

"As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Cook didn’t practice all week, it’s early in [the] season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered 'unlikely' he plays."

I thought the Vikings' Saturday roster moves — signing Ameer Abdullah to the active roster but choosing not to elevate rookie RB A.J. Rose Jr. — suggested confidence in Cook's availability. It appears that was an incorrect interpretation of things.

There's still a chance Cook could play, but he wouldn't have his usual bellcow role if he does manage to suit up.

"While he hopes to play, it’s no sure thing that he does," tweeted NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. "Even if he plays, he’ll likely be extremely limited. Alexander Mattison is the next man up."

Assuming Cook doesn't play or is very limited, the Vikings will turn to Mattison and Abdullah at running back, with fullback C.J. Ham as the emergency No. 3 RB.

Mattison had one of the best games of his career against the Seahawks in 2020, racking up 136 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches but missing the hole on a critical late 4th and 1 attempt. He'll be the lead back, with Abdullah presumably handling most of the snaps on passing downs.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.