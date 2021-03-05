Vikings Release Cornerbacks Cordrea Tankersley and Tae Hayes

The Vikings announced on Friday that they've released cornerbacks Cordrea Tankersley and Tae Hayes.

Tankersley was set to make $920K in 2021 and Hayes was right behind that at $850K. Because two players making the minimum $660K now enter the Vikings' top 51 contracts, these moves clear up $450K in cap space. That's not a ton, but every little bit helps when you're over the projected cap number.

GM Rick Spielman said this week that the Vikings are working off of a projected $180 million salary cap, which is the floor that was set recently. They're still roughly $8-9 million over that, although most projections think the final cap number will end up closer to $185 million.

Tankersley was a third-round pick by the Dolphins out of Clemson in 2017. He had a solid rookie year, starting 11 games and breaking up seven passes, but his career has since been derailed by injuries, including a torn ACL. The Vikings signed Tankersley to their practice squad last November, and he wound up starting in the meaningless Week 17 game against the Lions, playing 22 defensive snaps.

Hayes is also a former Dolphin. After going undrafted out of App State in 2019, he made stops in Jacksonville and Miami before joining the Vikings' practice squad last year. He has appeared in six career games, mostly on special teams.

Both Tankersley and Hayes were added because the Vikings suffered a ton of cornerback injuries last season. They signed reserve/future contracts after the season, but are now waived for cap reasons.

The Vikings currently have seven corners on their roster: Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Mike Hughes, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, Dylan Mabin, and Chris Jones (who is a restricted free agent).

