Vikings Release Guard Pat Elflein

The Vikings activated Pat Elflein from injured reserve on Friday. They released him on Saturday.

"The veteran now goes on waivers," Ian Rapaport tweeted. "Just off IR, he’s healthy now and this gives him the opportunity to get some real playing time elsewhere."

This is a surprising move from the Vikings, who have been playing well with Dakota Dozier and Ezra Cleveland at guard over the past couple games but still figured to benefit from having Elflein available for competition and depth purposes.

Releasing Elflein feels like a vote of confidence in Dozier and Cleveland. The veteran Dozier ranks just 67th out of 78 qualified guards, according to PFF, but has allowed just one pressure over the past two weeks while being solid in run-blocking. Meanwhile, Cleveland has been a major upgrade at right guard and has an arrow pointing up.

Elflein started at right guard in the season opener after moving over from the left side this offseason. After his thumb injury, Dru Samia started the next four games and was historically bad. Cleveland has stepped in for the past three games and while the results have been inconsistent, he's showcased much more upside than either Elflein or Samia. The rookie from Boise State was drafted in the second round this year to be the Vikings' left tackle of the future, but he has impressed at guard so far.

Elflein played both guard and center at Ohio State, but it was his play as a center that got him drafted in the third round by the Vikings in 2017. He began his Vikings career at center, starting 14 games as a rookie and playing well. But Elflein dealt with multiple injuries that offseason and struggled mightily in 2018 as a result. A move to left guard in 2019 was mostly unsuccessful, as he lead the team in pressures and sacks allowed. Elflein made his second NFL position switch this offseason, but only ended up playing one game at right guard.

Now healthy after thumb surgery, Elflein will get a chance to have a fresh start somewhere else. The Vikings will move forward with Dozier and Cleveland at guard, but their depth takes a hit.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.