Vikings Release Statement on the Killing of Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center Police

The Vikings organization condemned the "senseless" killing of Wright, less than a year after George Floyd was killed.
Less than a year after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin a few miles away from U.S. Bank Stadium — and while the Chauvin trial is still going on — another tragic incident occurred involving the police shooting and killing a Black man in the metro area. 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed by a police offer on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, MN, in an incident that was described as "accidental" because the officer mistook her firearm for her taser.

The Vikings released a strong statement on the event — which is making national headlines — on Monday evening.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless killing of Daunte Wright," the statement reads. "This avoidable situation is yet another tragic reminder of the drastic need for change in law enforcement training and police relations, specifically within the Black community. Our hearts go out to Mr. Wright's family and friends and all those who are hurting in our community."

A few Vikings players took to social media to react to the latest example of something that has become far too common in the United States.

The Vikings were very active in their response to the killing of Floyd last year, which sparked weeks of unrest in Minneapolis. 

Now it has happened again, less than 10 miles from their home stadium, and the Vikings aren't staying quiet. Credit to the players and the organization for standing up for what is right, even if they know they'll face some blowback for doing so.

