Vikings Release WR Albert Wilson, Waive Injured DL Jullian Taylor

Despite catching two touchdown passes in the preseason opener, there wasn't a spot for veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on the Vikings' roster. Minnesota released him on Monday and also waived defensive lineman Jullian Taylor with an injury designation.

After the signing of Nick Mullens, this move gets the Vikings down to 84 players on their roster. They'll need to make four more cuts to get down to 80 by Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikings signed Wilson on June 1st. The 5'9" ninth-year veteran has carved out an impressive career since going undrafted in 2014, appearing in 89 games with the Chiefs and Dolphins and recording 218 catches, 2,659 yards from scrimmage, and 14 total touchdowns.

But throughout training camp, it became apparent that Wilson was probably going to be on the outside looking in when it came to the Vikings' roster decisions at receiver. Their top three are set with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn. Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Bisi Johnson are the top candidates for the No. 4 role, while young wideouts Jalen Nailor, Myron Mitchell, and Trishton Jackson were all ahead of Wilson on the depth chart.

Even catching two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond in the Vikings' first preseason game didn't change the reality of the situation for Wilson. Minnesota releasing him now, instead of waiting another week, might give Wilson a better chance to be picked up by someone else soon. He's still capable of making a roster on a team that doesn't have the Vikings' level of depth at receiver.

Taylor, a former seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2018, was signed by the Vikings in April. On paper, he seemed to be a solid fit in their new defense with some longshot upside as a reclamation project. Taylor tore his ACL in December 2019 and hasn't played in an NFL game since then. Unfortunately, his injuries woes followed him to Minnesota, as he was unable to stay healthy and make a push for the roster.

Now Taylor will revert to the Vikings' injured reserve if he clears waivers. From there, the Vikings can either keep him there or release him with an injury settlement.

T.Y. McGill, James Lynch, Jonathan Bullard, Jaylen Twyman, and Esezi Otomewo are among the players competing for a few roster spots behind Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Armon Watts on the Vikings' defensive line.

