Vikings Release Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph, Create Over $18 Million in Cap Space

The Vikings have released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The two veterans had been widely viewed as candidates for release since the 2019 season ended, so these moves aren't entirely surprising. The Vikings were in desperate need of avenues to create cap space heading into next week's free agency period, and these are two big steps towards doing so.

Rhodes and Joseph would've had the fifth and sixth-highest cap hits on the Vikings' roster in 2020, at $12.9 and $12.89 million, respectively. Releasing Rhodes costs the Vikings $4.8 million in dead money, while Joseph's dead money is half of that at $2.4 million. In total, these two moves create roughly $18.6 million in cap space for the Vikings, who were just barely over the projected cap after Everson Griffen opted out of his deal and became a free agent.

It's an unfortunate end to a once-great Vikings career for Rhodes, who was one of the best corners in the league just a few seasons ago. A first-round pick out of Florida State in 2013, Rhodes developed quickly under Mike Zimmer, starting every game and breaking up 18 passes in his second season. He then became a true shutdown corner in 2016 and 2017, being named a first-team All-Pro after the 2017 season. But Rhodes's production fell off in 2018 and he declined even further last season, finishing the year grading 107th out of 113 qualified corners by Pro Football Focus. Rhodes, who will be 30 next season, will look to resurrect his career elsewhere.

Joseph signed with the Vikings as a free agent in 2014 after four years with the Giants. He was a dominant interior force on the Minnesota defensive line during the first four years of his Vikings career, including Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and 2017. But as Joseph aged, his penetration ability began to disappear, even as he remained a stout run defender.

“Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community," General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We are all grateful for their hard work and all they’ve done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward.”

Both Rhodes and Joseph were core pieces of Zimmer's defenses that helped the Vikings win NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017. Much of that defensive core had been largely untouched for years, but this is likely just the beginning of heavy turnover this offseason. Along with Rhodes, corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are free agents, as is safety Anthony Harris. The Vikings' secondary will look different next season; the question is how different? The release of Rhodes likely means a starting role at outside corner for 2018 first-rounder Mike Hughes.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Griffen have been mainstays on the defensive line in each of Zimmer's six seasons. With Joseph gone, the Vikings will need a new nose tackle for the first time in a long time. Rookie Armon Watts impressed in stints last year and could compete for a larger role. Considering how Shamar Stephen underperformed last season, the Vikings could have two new starting defensive tackles next season. On the outside, they want Griffen back and expect him to return, but that's far from a sure thing. Ifeadi Odenigbo could step into his starting edge role as a cheaper option.

“Xavier and Linval were key parts of building this team and establishing the Vikings defense the way we wanted," Zimmer said. "They’re pros and made everyone around them better. I wish them the best and I know Rick and the personnel staff will stay in communication with them during free agency.”

We'll continue to provide all the latest Vikings personnel news, especially with free agency negotiations beginning on Monday.

