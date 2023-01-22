Vikings Request Defensive Coordinator Interviews With Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen

The Vikings are up to three candidates for their open defensive coordinator position, a list that will presumably continue to grow in the coming days.

The latest reported names they've requested for interviews are Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. They join Steelers linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins.

Notably, all three people the Vikings have requested to speak with thus far are much younger than 65-year-old Ed Donatell, who was fired on Thursday. Nielsen is 43, Flores is 41, and Desai is 39.

With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings' Defensive Coordinator Search

If the Vikings want to keep the same general defensive scheme in place, Desai would be the choice. The former longtime Bears assistant coach interviewed in Minnesota last year before Donatell was ultimately chosen. He specializes in the Fangio-style defense, but would bring some changes to the way it was installed and deployed by the Vikings this season. Desai has a fascinating background and is widely respected in NFL circles.

Nielsen coached at the college level for 15 years before being hired as the Saints' defensive line coach in 2017. He's been in that role ever since, though hit title morphed to include assistant head coach in 2021 and co-defensive coordinator this year. That means he's already experienced when it comes to running an entire defense. Nielsen is a defensive line guru who helped New Orleans finish 8th in defensive DVOA this season. It would be interesting to see what kind of scheme and philosophy he would bring if hired by the Vikings.

