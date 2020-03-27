InsideTheVikings
Vikings Re-Sign Ameer Abdullah and Brett Jones

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have re-signed running back/return specialist Ameer Abdullah and interior offensive lineman Brett Jones, the team announced on Friday. This is a pair of low-cost moves designed at retaining depth on offense.

Abdullah has been with the Vikings since they claimed him off of waivers in November 2018. He's served primarily as a kick returner in Minnesota, averaging over 25 yards per return on 23 attempts over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old Abdullah did see some playing time as a backup running back in 2019, carrying the ball 23 times for 115 yards (5.0 YPC) and adding 15 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Abdullah was also a standout punt gunner for the Vikings last year. He was originally a second-round draft pick by the Lions in 2015 after starring at Nebraska. Abdullah posted over 700 yards from scrimmage in 2015 and 2017, but with subpar efficiency. He'll compete with Mike Boone for the RB3 role behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, and figures to retain his return duties.

Jones joins Rashod Hill as important backup offensive linemen to re-sign with the Vikings this offseason. Like Abdullah, he came to the Vikings in 2018, as the Vikings traded a seventh-round pick to the Giants to acquire him that August. He started the first three games of the season, but returned to a backup role when Pat Elflein got healthy. Jones appeared in 14 games in 2018, but only two last year as he dealt with injuries. He started 13 games for the Giants in 2017 and has experience at both center and left guard.

According to the Pioneer Press, Jones's deal is for one year and the veteran minimum of $910,000. He reportedly drew interest from the Cowboys. He could potentially compete for a starting role at one of the guard spots.

The Vikings now have just four remaining unsigned free agents. One of them, Everson Griffen, has announced he will not be returning to Minnesota. The others are backup guard Dakota Dozier, backup linebacker and special teams ace Kentrell Brothers, and cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels, who is considering retirement.

