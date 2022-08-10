Vikings Rookie Ed Ingram Sees First-Team Reps at Right Guard Over Jesse Davis

Earlier this week, I took at stab at assigning a percentage to the chances that each of the Vikings' top three draft picks get the start against the Packers in the regular season opener a month from now.

I gave second-round pick Ed Ingram a 40 percent chance to beat out Jesse Davis for the starting job at right guard. As it turns out, that already feels too low.

On Wednesday, for the first time, Ingram took first-team reps at right guard with Davis also participating in practice. Previously, the rookie's only reps with the starting offensive line had come on two occasions where Davis got a veteran rest day.

"I was always expecting to just work my butt off to see if I can try to get a starting spot," Ingram said after practice. "All I plan on doing is just keep working hard, that’s all I can control at this point, just keep doing what I can do."

Ingram, the No. 59 overall pick out of LSU, has had a strong first training camp in Minnesota. When they drafted him, the Vikings liked his experience (35 collegiate starts at guard), awareness, and physicality. If he improved some things from a technique standpoint and took to coaching well, Ingram was always going to have a chance to compete for the starting job at right guard.

"All we’ve seen with Ed is him continuing to improve every day, to understand the techniques that we’re asking him to do," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said earlier this week. "He’s very stout. He’s got a great anchor. Late in the rush when he gets on an edge, he’s athletic enough to get his feet on the ground and push guys out of the pocket, create some expansion in the pocket. We’re really pleased with where he’s at. He’s just getting better every day."

Ingram is not suddenly a lock to start at right guard. He still has a lot of work to do to beat out Davis, who has made 30 of his 72 career NFL starts at right guard. Ingram will need to continue playing well in practice and capitalize on the opportunities he gets during preseason games to seal the deal.

However, this feels like a big step. Given Ingram's talent and the fact that Davis is a mediocre veteran on a cheap one-year deal, Ingram might now be the favorite to line up at right guard when the Packers come to Minneapolis on September 11th.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.