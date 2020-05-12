Vikings Roster, Depth Chart Projection 1.0: Offense

Given that I've reached the conclusion of my early position previews on offense, I wanted to take a step back and provide the full picture of my projections on that side of the ball. Of the 44 offensive players currently with the Vikings, 25 make my early 53-man roster and six more stick around on the practice squad, with 13 players being cut. I've also established a rough depth chart.

For each position, I'm just including the final projection and the rationale behind those decisions. I've also provided the link to each full, in-depth article. Make sure to read them all if you haven't already!

Quarterback (2 on Active Roster)

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Sean Mannion

Practice squad: Nate Stanley

Cut: Jake Browning

I argued earlier this offseason that the Vikings should not re-sign Mannion, but the fact that they did suggests he's likely to retain the backup job because of his off-the-field impact. I'm going to take a guess that Stanley beats out Browning for the third QB role because of his superior physical traits.

Quarterbacks Preview: Sorting Out the Three-Man Backup Competition

Running Back (4)

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Backup: Alexander Mattison

Make 53-man roster: Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah

Practice squad: N/A

Cut: Tony Brooks-James

Fullback (1)

Starter: CJ Ham

Cut: Jake Bargas

I think the Vikings will wind up keeping five running backs (including Ham) for the third straight year. Abdullah isn't a sure thing, as the team could clear up a roster spot elsewhere by waiving him and using rookie WR KJ Osborn to return punts and kickoffs. But Abdullah's value on multiple special teams units and his veteran presence will likely be enough to help him stick around. Right now, I don't have either Brooks-James or Bargas getting one of the ten practice squad spots.

Running Backs Preview: Will Dalvin Cook Get Paid?

Tight End (3)

Starters: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr.

Backup: Tyler Conklin

Practice squad: Brandon Dillon

Cut: Nakia Griffin-Stewart

I listed both Rudolph and Smith as starters because the Vikings use two tight ends so often. I think Conklin beats out Dillon for the third tight end job, but I wouldn't be surprised to see that competition go the other way, considering how good Dillon looked in the preseason last year. If he does lose that battle, he'll likely spend another year on the practice squad unless someone gets hurt.

Tight Ends Preview: Expect Irv Smith Jr.'s Role to Increase in Year Two

Wide Receiver (5)

Starters: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson

Backups/depth: Tajae Sharpe, Bisi Johnson

Make 53-man roster: KJ Osborn

Practice squad: Quartney Davis

Cut: Chad Beebe, Alexander Hollins, Davion Davis, Bralon Addison, Dillon Mitchell, Dan Chisena

I really wanted to find a way to get Quartney Davis onto the 53-man roster, but I couldn't rationalize taking off Johnson or Sharpe. The Vikings almost certainly aren't going to keep six receivers; they haven't done so since 2017 and it just doesn't make sense in a run-heavy offense that uses 12 and 21 personnel so frequently. So unless Davis wows in camp, I think he starts the year on the practice squad and the team hopes that no other team poaches him for their active roster.

Receivers Preview: Justin Jefferson Isn't Stefon Diggs, and That's OK

Offensive Tackle (5)

Starters: Riley Reiff (LT), Brian O'Neill (RT)

Backups/depth: Ezra Cleveland, Rashod Hill

Make 53-man roster: Oli Udoh

Practice squad: Blake Brandel

Cut: Aviante Collins

Given the uncertainty surrounding this offseason, I think the Vikings will value the known quantity of Reiff heading into this season. My guess is that he starts the year at left tackle, with the possibility of Cleveland taking over midseason and Reiff sliding over to left guard. Hill will likely retain his role as swing tackle, through Udoh will make the roster and could push for that job. I think the team moves on from Collins unless he really impresses.

Offensive Tackles Preview: Will Ezra Cleveland Start as a Rookie?

Interior Offensive Line (5)

Predictions

Starters: Pat Elflein (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Dru Samia (RG)

Make 53-man roster: Brett Jones, Kyle Hinton

Practice squad: Tyler Higby, Brady Aiello

Cut: Dakota Dozier, Jake Lacina

The only guaranteed starter here is Bradbury, who I do think will take a solid step forward in year two. Keeping Elflein at LG isn't a sexy pick, but I think his run-blocking prowess and his overall experience will give him a leg up during a shortened offseason. Samia is the front-runner at right guard until something changes. I honestly thought Hinton might have an outside shot to start at one of the guard spots, but the Vikings apparently are moving him to center. Jones and Hinton will give the Vikings some versatility as backups, with Dozier being the odd man out. It's worth noting that Reiff, Udoh, and Collins could theoretically factor into the equation at guard, but the Vikings have them listed as tackles so I discussed them in that preview.

Interior Offensive Line Preview: Can Garrett Bradbury Make a Leap?

Defensive previews are coming this week and next week!

