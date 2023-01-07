Vikings Roster Moves and Updates: Harrison Smith, Irv Smith Jr., Za'Darius Smith

Vikings safety Harrison Smith won't play in Sunday's game against the Bears after experiencing knee soreness on Friday, the team announced on Saturday. Smith practiced all week, but the Vikings will hold him out of a mostly meaningless game for precautionary reasons.

Josh Metellus will make his third start of the season opposite Camryn Bynum. Smith finishes the regular season with five interceptions, which is one behind the league leaders and ties his single-season career best. He's tied with Devin McCourty for the lead among active players with 34 picks, one ahead of teammate Patrick Peterson.

Za'Darius Smith will travel separately to Chicago after missing Friday's practice to attend to a personal matter.

Sunday update: Za'Darius is inactive.

The Vikings are expected to play their starters to open the game, but there's a good chance many of them won't be out there for four quarters, particularly if Minnesota can open an early lead against Nathan Peterman and company.

The Vikings also made four roster moves on Saturday. TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard were both officially activated from injured reserve, returning to the 53-man roster in time to play against Chicago. That'll be a useful tuneup for both players ahead of the postseason.

Also, LB Ryan Connelly and G Kyle Hinton were elevated from the practice squad. Connelly will play on special teams and could be needed as a depth linebacker if Brian Asamoah (questionable) doesn't play. CB Cameron Dantzler is also questionable.

Sunday update: Asamoah and Dantzler are out.

Chris Reed will start at center after working closely with Kirk Cousins all week to iron out some of the snapping issues he had in Green Bay. Newly-acquired veteran Greg Mancz will be the backup, with Hinton available as depth at either center or guard.

Kickoff is on Sunday at noon on FOX. If the Vikings win and the Cardinals pull off a stunning upset over the 49ers, Minnesota would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. If not, they'll go in as the No. 3 seed and host the Giants on wild card weekend.

