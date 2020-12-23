Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Seven Vikings Miss Practice, Including Three Linebackers

The Vikings are extremely banged up heading into their Christmas day game in New Orleans.

The Vikings are dealing with a plethora of injuries as they prepare to head to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Christmas Day. Seven players were unable to participate in practice on Wednesday, including three linebackers. With just one more day of practice prior to Friday's game, time is running out for any of those seven players to be cleared for action.

Eric Kendricks seems unlikely to play in this game, and it's entirely possible that his season could be over. The 2019 All-Pro hasn't played or practiced since aggravating a calf injury in pregame warmups before the Jaguars game, and with the Vikings needing a miracle to make the playoffs this year, having Kendricks suit up again this season might not be worth the risk.

Also missing practice on Wednesday were fellow linebackers Todd Davis (ribs) and Troy Dye (concussion/hamstring). If all three are out, the Vikings would have just four linebackers available against the Saints: Eric Wilson, Hardy Nickerson Jr., Ryan Connelly, and Blake Lynch. Nickerson has played 62 defensive snaps this year, while Connelly and Lynch have played exactly one. That would be a recipe for a very difficult outing against Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, and Jared Cook.

Kyle Rudolph is another player who seems unlikely to return for this game. He's missed the past two with a foot injury, and like Kendricks, may not be rushed back for these last two meaningless games. The Vikings haven't missed a beat with Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin as their top two tight ends.

Fullback C.J. Ham (quad) is in danger of missing his first game of the season. Practice squad FB Jake Bargas is his backup. Backup running back Alexander Mattison (concussion) and defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin) are also trending in the wrong direction for Friday's game.

The Vikings had five players listed as limited participants, four of them defensive linemen: Armon Watts, Cameron Dantzler, Jaleel Johnson, Hercules Mata'afa, and Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Saints were missing three starters at their practice on Wednesday: LG Andrus Peat, FS Marcus Williams, and WR Tre'Quan Smith. Star receiver Michael Thomas is on injured reserve and won't play.

Here's the full injury report for both teams. Check back here for analysis of the final injury report on Thursday.

