Vikings-Saints Live Score Updates: London Game, Week 4

It's football time across the pond.

The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of the year, this one being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 2-1 Vikings are looking to win their second straight, while the 1-2 Saints are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

New Orleans is dealing with some major injuries. They're without four starters on offense, including some of their biggest stars: QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, and LG Andrus Peat. Those players will be replaced by Andy Dalton, Mark Ingram, Jarvis Landry/Chris Olave, and Calvin Throckmorton, respectively. Starting safety Marcus Maye is also out.

Kamara's absence was a bit of a Sunday morning surprise, as he was listed as questionable with a ribs injury and played last week. The other four were ruled out back on Friday.

For the Vikings, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith is playing despite being questionable with a knee injury. Dalvin Cook and Harrison Smith are also good to go.

Follow along below for live updates

Halftime: Vikings 10, Saints 7

Second quarter

0:00 — After a Dalvin Tomlinson strip sack was recovered by Harrison Phillips, the Vikings add another Greg Joseph field goal to their lead.

Vikings 10, Saints 7

1:04 — Vikings TE Johnny Mundt just had a sure first down go right through his hands in the red zone. That might've cost them four points. They still retake the lead with a short field goal.

3:42 — A great tackle by Chandon Sullivan on third down gets the Vikings the ball back with good field position. Their previous drive ended with another Saints sack.

Vikings 7, Saints 7

8:57 — The Saints respond with an Andy Dalton touchdown pass to rookie Chris Olave. Impressive drive by New Orleans to tie the game.

First quarter

0:16 — Cousins throws an interception to Tyrann Mathieu on the second play of the Vikings' drive. The veteran safety jumped Irv Smith Jr.'s route and Cousins' throw went right to him.

0:54 — Jalen Reagor just had a nice punt return, but it comes at a cost. Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was injured on the play and was carted off with what looked like a knee injury. Awful news.

2:35 — After a penalty-aided Saints three and out, the Vikings started to put a drive together but it stalled near midfield when Cousins was sacked.

Vikings 7, Saints 0

8:12 — The Vikings strike first in London with Kirk Cousins hitting Alexander Mattison on a screen pass for the touchdown. After an offensive pass interference call set up third and goal from the 15, Kevin O'Connell made a great call to get the ball to Mattison. Christian Darrisaw delivered one of the big blocks on the play. What an opening drive.