Vikings Open as Seven-Point Underdogs For Saturday's Game Against 49ers

The Vikings defied the odds on Sunday, stunning the Saints 26-20 in a game where they were eight-point underdogs. If they're going to reach the NFC Championship game, they'll have to do it again. With the win, the Vikings are set to face the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara next Saturday. They've opened as seven-point underdogs for that game, which will kick off at 3:35 p.m. central time.

It's no secret that the last time the Vikings beat the Saints in an emotional playoff game, they were demolished a week later. Mike Zimmer mentioned that in his postgame speech in the locker room. The majority of the roster remembers what that felt like. On Saturday, they'll try to avoid a repeat of two years ago. A win would make them the first Vikings team to win multiple games in a single playoffs since 1987, and it would follow the same path – upset road wins over the Saints and 49ers.

The 49ers are right up there with the Saints in terms of talent. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a strong season, finishing eighth in the league in passer rating. First team All-Pro tight end George Kittle had a 1,000-yard season and is probably the best player in the league at his position. With three running backs who had over 720 yards from scrimmage and wide receivers like Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders, the 49ers aren't short on skill-position weapons.

And offense isn't even their strongest unit. The 49ers' defense was historically great this season and will present a massive challenge for Kirk Cousins, Kevin Stefanski, and the Vikings offense. Cornerback Richard Sherman remains one of the league's best in his ninth season, and linebacker Fred Warner had a breakout season. Up front, the Niners boast one of the league's best defensive lines, led by Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner.

It will take a second straight excellent game from the Vikings to pull off a second straight upset. But they showed the world on Sunday that they can beat any team in the league when they play up to their potential. This should be a fun one in the Bay Area.

