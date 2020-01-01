VikingMaven
Vikings Sign Defensive End Eddie Yarbrough From Bills Practice Squad

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yarbrough went undrafted out of Wyoming in 2016 and spent his first training camp with the Broncos, but was not on an active roster that fall. He was signed by the Bills in 2017, made the active roster, and appeared in 31 games (six starts) over the next two seasons. Yarbrough was waived in August and spent the 2019 season on the practice squad in Buffalo. He has one career sack.

This is an intriguing roster move ahead of the Vikings' wild-card round matchup with the Saints. No corresponding move has been announced yet, but there is speculation that Yarbrough could be taking the active roster spot of rookie DT Armon Watts, who was injured in the regular season finale.

It will be interesting to see if Yarbrough sees the field at all in New Orleans. He was well-liked in Buffalo and has shown flashes of potential, but the Vikings are deep at defensive end. Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen each played over 77 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps this season (excluding Week 17), while Ifeadi Odenigbo and Stephen Weatherly have been earning more playing time with their impressive play of late.

Regardless, it can't hurt to have another pass rusher up Mike Zimmer's sleeve, even if it's just for depth purposes. Drew Brees is notorious for being excellent at avoiding sacks, so the Vikings defensive line has a big challenge ahead this weekend.

