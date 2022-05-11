Vikings Sign First-Round Pick Lewis Cine to Four-Year Rookie Contract

The Vikings have reached agreement with first-round pick Lewis Cine on a fully guaranteed rookie contract worth just shy of $11.5 million over the next four seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Because Cine was a first-rounder, the deal comes with a fifth-year option.

This isn't super noteworthy; NFL teams signing their draft picks is just a matter of time, and there isn't a ton to negotiate because the contract value is more or less determined by where the player was drafted. Still, it's nice for Cine to have that process out of the way so he can focus on football, beginning with rookie minicamp this Friday and Saturday. It's also notable, as Schefter says, that the deal is fully guaranteed. That hasn't always been the case.

Cine received a signing bonus of $5.54 million and will have a cap hit of $2.09 million in 2022, according to Chris Tomasson.

Tomasson also reported that the Vikings have agreed to terms with tight end Nick Muse, their seventh-round pick. His deal is worth $3.77 million over four years and will be officially signed on Thursday.

So the Vikings have agreed to terms with their first draft pick and their last one. That leaves the eight players they picked in rounds 2-6. But again, it's just a matter of time for each of those players and reaching an agreement is essentially a formality, with slight details being hammered out in negotiations.

