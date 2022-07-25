Skip to main content

Vikings Sign Former Broncos TE Shaun Beyer, Place Two on PUP List

Beyer adds a bit more competition to the bottom of the Vikings' tight end depth chart.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Out goes one Iowa Hawkeye, in comes another.

To fill the open spot on the 90-man roster that was created when quarterback Nate Stanley was waived last week, the Vikings signed tight end Shaun Beyer, Stanley's former college teammate.

They also placed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Proehl on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Both players are coming off of ACL injuries. They can be activated at any time and still count on the 90-man roster.

Beyer went undrafted last year and was picked up by the Broncos. He caught a couple passes in the preseason — including an 11-yard touchdown — but didn't make the 53-man roster, instead spending his rookie season on Denver's practice squad. Beyer was waived by the Broncos in May.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While at Iowa, Beyer spent time in the same tight end room as George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, and Noah Fant. He redshirted in 2016 and played sparingly in 2017 and 2018. Across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Beyer caught 18 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown. He was known more for his blocking but did flash some skills as a receiver at times.

Beyer recorded a solid 7.74 Relative Athletic Score before last year's draft, with strong numbers in the broad jump and the agility drills. He has good size and athleticism at 6'5", 250 pounds with 22 bench press reps and 4.81 speed.

With the Vikings, Beyer joins a tight end room that is very much lacking in proven depth behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt. He'll compete with Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson, and rookie Nick Muse for a spot on the roster during training camp.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_16888090 (1)
News

All-NFC North Offense: Vikings Lead Packers, Lions, Bears With Four Selections

By Will Ragatz16 hours ago
USATSI_18122004 (1)
News

Vikings Rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram Sign Contracts as Training Camp Begins

By Will Ragatz16 hours ago
USATSI_18485424
News

Vikings Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Ranking of Each Team's Skill Position Weapons

By Will RagatzJul 21, 2022 2:42 PM EDT
USATSI_17011813
News

Updates on Unsigned Vikings Rookies Ed Ingram, Andrew Booth Jr. Ahead of Training Camp

By Will RagatzJul 20, 2022 2:13 PM EDT
USATSI_17478380 (3)
News

Vikings Training Camp Offensive Line Preview: Garrett Bradbury, Guards Remain Concerns

By Will RagatzJul 20, 2022 6:31 AM EDT
USATSI_16490298
News

Vikings Waive Quarterback Nate Stanley, Opening Spot on 90-Man Roster

By Will RagatzJul 19, 2022 1:50 PM EDT
USATSI_15084624
News

Vikings training camp TEs preview: Irv Smith Jr. atop unproven room with little depth

By Will RagatzJul 18, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
USATSI_18485379
News

NFC North Roundtable: The Most Important Rookies on the Vikings, Packers, Bears, and Lions

By Will RagatzJul 18, 2022 3:39 PM EDT