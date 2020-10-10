SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings Sign George Iloka to Active Roster, Waive Eddie Yarbrough

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have signed veteran backup safety George Iloka to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday. In a corresponding move, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough was waived.

The Vikings had elevated Iloka from the practice squad to the active roster in each of the last two games. That's the maximum number of times teams can elevate someone from the practice squad. So in order for him to continue to be available, the Vikings signed him to the active roster full-time.

Against Houston, Iloka was forced into action due to the ejection of Harrison Smith late in the first half. He wound up playing 43 defensive snaps, struggling in coverage but posting five tackles and one tackle for loss. It was a difficult assignment considering he had been taking the majority of his reps as the backup nickel corner during the week.

Iloka is the team's No. 3 safety behind Smith and Anthony Harris and also sees the field on special teams. Rookie Josh Metellus is the fourth safety on the active roster. Iloka could also play as a "big nickel" if the Vikings were down to only two healthy corners out of their top five. Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, and Mike Hughes are good to go this week, with Holton Hill and Kris Boyd questionable for Sunday night's game in Seattle.

Yarbrough had been with the Vikings since January 2020 and made the initial roster out of training camp. He played 22 snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Packers, but then was passed in the depth chart by rookie D.J. Wonnum.

With Yarbrough being waived and DT Albert Huggins being waived earlier in the week, the Vikings currently have only 14 of their 16 practice squad spots filled (including in-season additions Luther Kirk, Cale Garrett, and Abdullah Anderson).

Kicker Chase McLaughlin continues to be their only protected player on the practice squad.

