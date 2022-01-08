Vikings Sign Kenny Willekes and Zach Davidson Among Flurry of Roster Moves

The Vikings also elevated six players and activated Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, and Ben Ellefson.

The Vikings have made a flurry of roster moves involving almost a dozen players ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears.

DE Kenny Willekes and TE Zach Davidson have been signed from the practice squad to the active roster. Willekes has shown some flashes in five games this season, recording 6 pressures and 0.5 sacks. He was excellent against the Ravens in Baltimore. Davidson, a fifth-round pick this season, could make his NFL debut on Sunday and has some future potential with his size and athleticism.

Starting offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Ezra Cleveland have been activated from the COVID list. Both young players will make their final start of the season and, along with Brian O'Neill, are foundational pieces of the Vikings' offensive line. Darrisaw was Minnesota's first-round pick in 2021 and Cleveland was a second-rounder in 2020.

TE Ben Ellefson was activated from injured reserve. The blocking specialist was picked up off waivers earlier this season.

Six players were elevated from the practice squad, three of them cornerbacks: CBs Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith, and Bryan Mills, S Myles Dorn, DT T.Y. McGill, and LB Tuf Borland. The Vikings used two standard elevations and four COVID replacements.

Eric Kendricks was not activated from the COVID list, so he's out. Also on the COVID list are Chris Herndon, Camryn Bynum, Harrison Hand, and Tashawn Bower.

Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd are questionable, which explains the need for additional corner depth. Nick Vigil and Blake Lynch will play a lot at LB with no Kendricks. Nose tackle Michael Pierce is out.

