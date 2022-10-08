Skip to main content

Vikings Sign Myles Dorn to 53-Man Roster, Place Ben Ellefson on IR, Elevate Two

Ellefson will miss at least four games while on injured reserve with a groin issue.

The Vikings announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears:

  • Safety Myles Dorn was signed to the active roster.
  • Tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) was placed on injured reserve.
  • WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse were elevated to the active roster for the game.

Ellefson, who averaged 11 snaps per game as the Vikings' No. 3 tight end in the first four games, will miss at least the next four while on IR. He suffered a soft tissue injury during practice this week. It's not a massive blow to the Vikings' offense, but Ellefson was a valuable player because of how talented he is as a blocker.

In his place, at least this week, will be seventh-round rookie Nick Muse. It's interesting that Muse was elevated and not veteran TE Jacob Hollister, but Muse has been around much longer and probably has a better understanding of the offense.

Taking Ellefson's roster spot is Dorn, a former UDFA who has spent most of the last few years on the practice squad. With Lewis Cine on season-ending IR, Dorn being added to the roster gives the Vikings four safeties again. He'll play on special teams.

Chisena will also be a weapon on special teams, likely as a punt gunner and in other roles. The former Penn State sprinter is probably the Vikings' fastest player.

