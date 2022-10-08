Vikings Sign Myles Dorn to 53-Man Roster, Place Ben Ellefson on IR, Elevate Two

The Vikings announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears:

Safety Myles Dorn was signed to the active roster.

Tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) was placed on injured reserve.

WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse were elevated to the active roster for the game.

Ellefson, who averaged 11 snaps per game as the Vikings' No. 3 tight end in the first four games, will miss at least the next four while on IR. He suffered a soft tissue injury during practice this week. It's not a massive blow to the Vikings' offense, but Ellefson was a valuable player because of how talented he is as a blocker.

In his place, at least this week, will be seventh-round rookie Nick Muse. It's interesting that Muse was elevated and not veteran TE Jacob Hollister, but Muse has been around much longer and probably has a better understanding of the offense.

Taking Ellefson's roster spot is Dorn, a former UDFA who has spent most of the last few years on the practice squad. With Lewis Cine on season-ending IR, Dorn being added to the roster gives the Vikings four safeties again. He'll play on special teams.

Chisena will also be a weapon on special teams, likely as a punt gunner and in other roles. The former Penn State sprinter is probably the Vikings' fastest player.

