Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan

The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Signed TE Nick Muse to the active roster

Waived OLB Benton Whitley

Elevated CB Tay Gowan from the practice squad

Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.

After rolling with just T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt on the active roster at TE for a couple weeks, the Vikings now have three on the 53 again. Irv Smith Jr. is likely out for at least another month and Ben Ellefson still hasn't been activated from injured reserve, although he's back at practice and is in his 21-day window to be activated. The Vikings also have veteran James O'Shaughnessy on the practice squad.

Whitley was signed by the Vikings a month ago. The former Rams and Chiefs outside linebacker didn't appear in any games. He could be a candidate to stick around on the practice squad.

Gowan, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Cardinals, was traded to the Eagles in the Zach Ertz deal last October. Philly waived him in final roster cuts this year and he signed with the Vikings' practice squad the next day. He's listed at 6'2", 185 and has 4.5 speed. Gowan, who played 44 total defensive snaps in two games with the Eagles last year, gives the Vikings some added depth at corner with Cameron Dantzler on IR and Akayleb Evans out with a concussion.

Andrew Booth Jr. is expected to make his first career start on Sunday, joining Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan in the starting lineup at corner. The Vikings also have Duke Shelley, special teams ace Kris Boyd, and now Gowan available to them if needed.

Gowan is unlikely to see defensive snaps, but so was Shelley last week in Buffalo. He wound up playing three snaps in overtime, making a huge pass breakup on the game's penultimate play. Either way, Gowan could see special teams action.

