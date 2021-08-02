Vikings Sign QB Case Cookus, Work Out Former Hawaii Star Cole McDonald

Some updates to the Vikings' quarterback situation with Kirk Cousins and two others in the COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings have signed quarterback Case Cookus, GM Rick Spielman confirmed on Monday. Cookus joins Jake Browning as the team's only available QBs at the moment.

The Vikings worked out Cookus and a couple other quarterbacks on Monday morning, needing more arms with Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We knew they were working out former Rosemount High School and St John's star Jackson Erdmann, but they also brought in Hawaii product Cole McDonald, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Neither Erdmann nor McDonald have been signed as of now.

Here's what I wrote about Cookus when the news first emerged that the Vikings were bringing him in for a workout:

Cookus, 25, played his college football at FCS program Northern Arizona, throwing for over 12,000 yards with a 105/21 touchdown to interception ratio. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was waived in August. He briefly spent time with the Broncos earlier this year and has also worked out for the Cowboys recently.

Cookus, who is fully vaccinated against COVID, will be out there for the Vikings' practice on Monday. The NAU product will get an extended chance to impress the coaching staff, considering Cousins and Stanley can't return to the field until Thursday at the earliest. If Cookus does well, perhaps he'll take the unvaccinated Stanley's spot as Minnesota's fourth QB.

McDonald is also an interesting name. He racked up over 8,000 yards and 69 passing touchdowns in his final two seasons at Hawaii, and is an excellent athlete who also had 11 rushing touchdowns during that span. McDonald was drafted by the Titans in the seventh round in 2020, 224th overall. He was waived last August and spent time with the Cardinals earlier this year.

