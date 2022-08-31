Vikings Sign Tay Gowan, Trishton Jackson, 11 Others to Practice Squad

The Vikings officially signed 12 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, all of whom were waived by the team one day earlier.

WR Dan Chisena

S Myles Dorn

G Kyle Hinton

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Bryant Koback

LB William Kwenkeu

TE Nick Muse

CB Parry Nickerson

OLB Janarius Robinson

DL T.J. Smith

C Josh Sokol

DL Jaylen Twyman

In addition to that group of a dozen players, the Vikings are signing former Cardinals and Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan to their practice squad, according to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Gowan was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday. He'll need to pass a physical in Minnesota.

That leaves three spots open on the Vikings' practice squad, giving them some flexibility. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be added if he clears waivers on Thursday. The Vikings will likely add a quarterback to their practice squad after Kellen Mond was claimed by the Browns and Sean Mannion signed with the Seahawks' PS.

Of the 13 players, six are former draft picks (four by the Vikings). Nickerson was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018 and has bounced around the league since then. Gowan was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round in 2021. Hinton was taken by the Vikings in the seventh round in 2020. Robinson (fourth round) and Twyman (sixth round) were part of Rick Spielman's final Vikings draft class last year, and Muse was a seventh-round pick back in April.

The other seven are former undrafted free agents, including rookies Koback, Kwenkeu, and Sokol. Chisena made the Vikings' 53-man roster because of his special teams capabilities in each of the two previous years.

