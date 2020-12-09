Vikings to Sign Tight End Hale Hentges as Injuries Pile Up

The former Alabama tight end is needed as depth with Brandon Dillon on IR.

The Vikings are signing former Alabama and Washington Football Team tight end Hale Hentges to their 53-man roster this week once he goes through their COVID-19 protocols, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Minnesota needed to add a tight end due to its current group of TEs being ravaged by injuries. Irv Smith Jr. has missed three of the past four games and didn't practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, Kyle Rudolph also didn't practice with a foot injury, and practice squad TE Brandon Dillon is on injured reserve.

Hentges (6'4", 245) was a 2019 UDFA out of Alabama. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he was primarily a blocking tight end, helping pave the way for RBs like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Damien Harris. Hentges, a teammate of Smith's for three seasons, caught 15 passes for 124 yards and six touchdowns in his college career.

After making the Colts' initial 53-man roster, he never appeared in a game with Indy and was waived. Washington scooped Hentges up and gave him some playing time. He caught his first NFL pass at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8 and finished with eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on the season while playing well as a blocker.

Unfortunately, Tomasson is reporting that Hentges likely won't be able to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers. If that's the case, it's possible that Tyler Conklin would be the Vikings' only tight end available in that game, which would require Gary Kubiak to adjust his formations and personnel groupings.

The Vikings' emergency tight end could potentially be practice squad fullback Jake Bargas, who played TE at North Carolina.

If Tomasson's report is correct, Hentges will be available starting in Week 15 against the Bears.

