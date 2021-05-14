Vikings Sign Two More Draft Picks, Including First-Rounder Christian Darrisaw

Two more Vikings draft picks — first-rounder Christian Darrisaw and fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum — signed their first NFL contracts on Friday prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

Darrisaw, by virtue of being the team's first pick, gets the biggest rookie contract by a sizable margin. His deal is worth $13.35 million over four years, with a fifth-year option for 2025 that the Vikings can choose to pick up or decline after the 2023 season. Darrisaw gets a $7.1 million signing bonus and has a cap hit of $2.43 million this year.

That's a big contract compared to the rest of the draft class, but it will be a massive bargain if Darrisaw quickly turns into a standout left tackle, like the Vikings hope. They're excited about his ceiling because of his combination of size, athleticism, and pass-protection technique. The one big thing the Virginia Tech product needs to improve is making sure he finishes plays consistently.

“It feels great, for sure," Darrisaw said about officially signing the contract. "It comes from a lot of hard work and everything. Just getting that out of your way, it feels like a relief off your shoulders, but you’ve got to worry about just going through the rest of these months."

Also signing a deal was Camryn Bynum, the lone defensive back among the Vikings' 11 draft picks. He played cornerback at Cal but is moving to safety in the NFL. Bynum's deal is four years, $4.2 million, with a $718K signing bonus and an $839K cap hit for his rookie year.

Bynum has a good shot to be one of the top backup safeties on the roster and contribute on special teams while learning from veterans Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods. The Vikings are high on his potential after making the move from corner to safety due to his instincts and playmaking ability.

"They saw the way I tackled and the cerebral part of the game," Bynum said. "They know I’m a real smart player and thought I could play anywhere on the field, so they said they’d like to move me around and be able to have me anywhere."

Five of the Vikings' 11 draft picks have now signed: Darrisaw, Bynum, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Zach Davidson, and Jaylen Twyman. Six more to go.

