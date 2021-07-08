Vikings Stars Adam Thielen, Patrick Peterson Competing in Celebrity Golf Tournament

Vikings stars Adam Thielen and Patrick Peterson are among the athletes and celebrities set to compete in the annual American Century Championship golf tournament this weekend near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Former Viking Kyle Rudolph and former Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer are also part of a field that includes the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley, and many others. The event always benefits charity, and this year's official charity is the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

Thielen, an avid golfer, has been competing in the ACC Championship for several years now. He was given 50 to 1 odds to win this year's tournament (14th-best) after finishing 12th out of 70 players last year. Peterson is also a regular and has 150 to 1 odds this year after finishing tied for 20th last time. Rudolph wound up close to Barkley near the bottom of the field in 2020.

If you want to watch, the tournament will be televised on NBC Sports Network on Friday and NBC proper on Saturday and Sunday, with replays shown on the Golf channel each night. Practice rounds are held this week ahead of the real thing, and spectators have been allowed back this year after the pandemic prevented fans from attending last year.

Thielen and Peterson are unlikely to win, but both are solid golfers who will have a chance to make some noise. The betting favorites are tennis pro Mardy Fish (who happens to be a big Vikings fan), Tony Romo, and Steph Curry. Thielen has the best odds of any current NFL player, with Rodgers second and Peterson third. Those odds are all via BetOnline.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.