Vikings-Steelers Thursday Night Football Live Score Updates: NFL Week 14

Follow along for live updates from the TNF matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time to see if the Vikings can bounce back and keep their season alive — or if their collapse will continue on a national stage.

We're set for kickoff between the Vikings and Steelers from U.S. Bank Stadium on a beautiful Thursday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota is wearing its Primetime Purple uniforms for the first time this year, while the Steelers are in their classic road whites.

The big news for the Vikings is that star running back Dalvin Cook is active and starting tonight. Despite dislocating his shoulder just 11 days ago in San Francisco, he's playing through it with the season on the line. Cook has a shoulder harness on and is expected to see his usual workload.

As expected, Adam Thielen and Christian Darrisaw are inactive for the Vikings due to injuries. K.J. Osborn will get the start at wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson, and Minnesota will keep the same offensive line from last week, with Oli Udoh at left tackle, Garrett Bradbury at center, and Mason Cole at right guard.

Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, and Patrick Peterson are back in action for the Vikings tonight.

This is about as big as it gets. With a win, the Vikings would be right back in the heart of the NFC wild card race heading into another primetime game in Chicago two Mondays from now. With a loss, their season is realistically over — and Mike Zimmer's tenure in Minnesota might be done, too.

Follow along for live updates during the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional analysis.

First Quarter

11:43 — The Vikings' first drive comes up empty with a missed 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. It was a bit surprising to see Mike Zimmer elect not to go for it on 4th and 3 in Steelers territory. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson just missed connc