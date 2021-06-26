Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Attends 'Tight End University' Summit in Nashville

Smith was one of 49 NFL tight ends in attendance at the three-day event organized by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

49 NFL tight ends recently gathered in Nashville for a three-day summit they called "Tight End University." The event was organized by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen, and the Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. was among the tight ends in attendance.

By day, the players did drills on the field at a local high school, held meetings and film sessions, and learned from one another. By night, they went on social outings to places like Top Golf. Sponsors covered meals and lodging, with proceeds going to Nashville charities.

"You have all of these guys that are so different but they play the same position," Kittle told ESPN. "We wanted to bring all of the guys together who are the best in the world at their position and learn from each other. It allows these guys to learn about every aspect of their game. If you can do all of the things that a tight end can do, there's not much a defense can do to stop you."

For Smith, who is still just 22 years old as his third season approaches, this was a chance to learn from a bunch of the best and most experienced tight ends in the league. Smith has a big opportunity for a breakout season this year with Kyle Rudolph no longer around.

It's safe to say the event was a success and will be brought back in 2022.

