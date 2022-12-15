Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Getting Close to Returning From High Ankle Sprain

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been on injured reserve since November 1st with a high ankle sprain, but head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's getting close to returning.

Smith has been spotted working off to the side at practices this week. If he continues progressing, he could be designated to return to practice as soon as next week, creating the possibility that he's activated prior to the end of the regular season — or heading into the first round of the playoffs.

"I think he's close," O'Connell said. "I think he's done a really nice job attacking that rehab. It's one of those things when a guy gets hurt, sometimes you're wondering 'OK, what's he going to be like in meetings?' I just get A-plus reviews from Brian Angelichio, his position coach. When we're doing installs, myself or Wes (Phillips), Irv's taking great notes, he's dialed in. There's nothing that we've implemented since he's been hurt that I wouldn't trust him to go in and do, just based upon the fact that he's been so all-in since, with a mindset of returning to help us win football games.

"When that times comes, and I think we are getting close, we'll see where he's at coming off of this game as far as when we want to activate that window to allow him to start practicing again, but I do feel really great about what Irv's done in this process and how he's attacked it."

Shortly after Smith went down, the Vikings sprung a big trade with the Lions to acquire T.J. Hockenson as their new tight end. Hockenson has been a critical addition in several areas of the game. He's been a reliable underneath target — 36 catches, 302 yards, and a touchdown in six games with the Vikings — and a good blocker, and his presence has helped open things up for Justin Jefferson deeper downfield. Jefferson's average depth of target has increased with Hockenson in the fold, and he's put up massive games of 193 and 223 yards during that time.

It's unclear exactly what Smith's role would look like if he's able to return this season, but O'Connell said last week that he could envision Hockenson and Smith playing together. Hockenson will remain the No. 1 tight end and Johnny Mundt will also be in the mix because of his blocking ability, but the Vikings could presumably find a role for someone with Smith's size and athleticism.

It seems highly unlikely Smith would be activated to play against the Giants in Week 16, but maybe he could return for the Packers or Bears games in January? The Vikings are also guaranteed at least one playoff game, assuming they don't go 0-4 down the stretch.

It'll be interesting to see when Smith returns and what his role will look like. He's a free agent after this season.

