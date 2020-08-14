Vikings to Televise Training Camp Practice on Monday

Although fans won't be permitted to attend Vikings training camp this year for the first time in franchise history, they'll still be able to get a glimpse at the 2020 team on Monday. The Vikings have announced that their first fully padded practice of camp will be broadcast on local TV and simulcasted on the radio.

Here are the details:

What: Vikings' first padded training camp practice of 2020

Vikings' first padded training camp practice of 2020 Where: TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN (no fan access)

TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN (no fan access) When: 2:00 p.m. central time on Monday, August 17th

2:00 p.m. central time on Monday, August 17th How to watch: KMSP Fox (Channel 9)

KMSP Fox (Channel 9) How to listen: KFAN 100.3 FM, Vikings.com, Vikings social channels, Vikings Mobile app, Vikings Now Connected TV app

With no preseason games, this will be the only chance to catch the Vikings on TV until the opener against the Packers on September 13th (which is suddenly less than a month away).

Here's more from the Vikings in their press release:

Voice of the Vikings Paul Allen will be joined by analyst Pete Bercich, sideline analyst Ben Leber, sideline reporter Greg Coleman and Vikings Entertainment Network’s Gabe Henderson to bring you full coverage of the practice and exclusive interviews with Head Coach Mike Zimmer, General Manager Rick Spielman and more. KFAN will broadcast from 2-4 p.m. (CT) and the simulcast will be bookended with 2020 Verizon Vikings Training Camp content by KMSP’s Hobie Artigue, Dawn Mitchell, Pierre Noujaim and Jim Rich. The Vikings digital streams and programming will begin at 2:15 p.m. (CT).

The Vikings have also announced that Fox 9 will be broadcasting select Vikings home games from the U.S. Bank Stadium era on each of the next four Sundays. The release added that "Fox 9 will also debut Vikings Preseason Primetime leading into the game replay." The four games will fill the programming void left by a lack of preseason contests.

That starts this Sunday, August 16th, with the inaugural game at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 17-14 win over the Packers from September 2016. There will be additional games broadcast on the 23rd, the 30th, and September 6th. One of them will be the Minneapolis Miracle game, and the other two have yet to be announced.

