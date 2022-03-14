Vikings Tender Kicker Greg Joseph at One Year, $2.4 Million

Joseph can still field offers from other teams, but the Vikings will be able to match any offer.

The Vikings have used the original-round/right-of-first-refusal tender on kicker Greg Joseph, according to his agent, Brent Tessler. The team later confirmed the move.

It's a one-year, $2.433 million deal. This doesn't officially mean Joseph will be back with the Vikings in 2022, as he can still receive offers from other teams. But the Vikings can match any offer Joseph gets, and it seems unlikely that a team will try to pry him away from Minnesota with an offer of $2.5 million or more.

Joseph, who went undrafted in 2018, was an exclusive rights free agent because he had just two accrued seasons in the NFL and an expiring contract.

In all likelihood, Joseph will be the Vikings' kicker again this season. He had some struggles early in the 2021 campaign, but was highly effective in the second half of the year and led qualified kickers in touchback percentage.

Joseph missed an extra point and a potential game-winning 37-yard field goal in a Week 2 loss against the Cardinals, but he bounced back with a game-winning 54-yarder against the Lions in Week 5. He was carried off the field on teammates' shoulders for a second time when his last-second kick knocked off the Packers in Week 11.

In total, Joseph made 33 of 38 field goal attempts and 36 of 40 extra points in his first season as the Vikings' kicker. He made 20 of his last 21 FGAs.

The Vikings also have a decision to make on free agent punter Jordan Berry, among their nearly 20 unrestricted free agents. The legal tampering period is underway and FA deals can become official on Wednesday.

