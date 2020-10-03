Vikings vs. Texans Predictions: The Battle of Disappointing 0-3 Teams

It's been an unusual week for the Vikings.

A COVID-19 scare caused by an outbreak in the Titans organization forced them to evacuate their facility for a couple days, throwing a wrench into preparations for this Sunday's game. They got in full practices on Thursday and Friday and will have an abridged walkthrough on Saturday before flying to Houston.

Despite the atypical circumstances, the Vikings know there are no excuses. The Texans may have had a slight advantage this week in their preparation, but no one's going to feel sorry for the Vikings this weekend. They still need to go out there and play well if they're going to get into the win column in 2020.

On the field, this is a more intriguing matchup than the records might suggest. These were two teams who won playoff games last year, and their 0-3 starts can be partially attributed to difficult schedules. The six teams the Vikings and Texans have played have a combined record of 16-2 – and that's still an impressive 10-2 record if you take out their games involving these two winless teams.

Both teams have the weapons to put up points but have question marks on the offensive line. Both defenses have talent but have had major struggles at times, especially when it comes to defending the run. One team is going to go to 1-3 and feel like it has an outside chance at getting back into the playoff picture, and the other will fall to 0-4 and perhaps start looking towards 2021.

Let's go through some predictions.

Will's pick: Texans 34, Vikings 24

I can see this game going either way, but there are a few reasons why I'm taking the Texans in this one. I think the extra day of practice is a legitimate factor that shouldn't be overlooked. Also, I think Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense will be excited to face the Vikings after going against tough Steelers and Ravens defenses the past two weeks. Watson and his receivers are positioned well to take advantage of the Vikings' issues in coverage and in creating pressure, and J.J. Watt could have a big day against a leaky interior OL on the other side of the ball. I expect plenty of points.

Last week's pick: Titans 27, Vikings 17. Season record: 2-1

SI MMQB: Out of the six pickers from SI's MMQB, only one – Andrew Brandt – is going with the Vikings. Full picks here.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Texans 27, Vikings 24

Deshaun Watson finally gets to face a pass rush unable to blitz his offense into submission. The Vikings improvements in a tight loss last week were modest — especially in the secondary and in the middle of both of their lines. The Texans have similar pass-rush and protection issues, but only one of these teams has Watson. He played an excellent game in Pittsburgh this past Sunday before a fourth-quarter pick. After starting the season against a murderer's row of opponents (at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Steelers), Watson should enter this matchup feeling like he just shook that heavy donut off the baseball bat — the QB will be able to swing freely again.

Bleacher Report Staff: Texans 30, Vikings 21

Just like SI, only one of six pickers are taking the Vikings.

Mike Florio, PFT: Texans 34, Vikings 27

It's the Something's Gotta Give Bowl. Do the Texans have the offense to outpace an improving Minnesota attack? Maybe not, but I refuse to pick the Vikings until they show they can win a game.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Texans 27, Vikings 20

Both of these teams had playoff aspirations and are now 0-3, but I trust Deshaun Watson to get things turned around more than I trust Kirk Cousins.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 28, Texans 27

Bold prediction: [Dalvin Cook] will total 20 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Not a lot has gone right for Minnesota, but the Vikings do average a league-best 6.0 yards per carry. The Texans, on the other hand, have allowed two 100-yard rushers in the first three weeks and are allowing an average of 5.2 yards per rush. Cook won't top his career rushing performance from Week 3, but he'll come close.

Sarah Barshop, ESPN Texans Reporter: Texans 24, Vikings 21

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is coming off a career-high 181 rushing yards in Week 3, and he's facing a Texans defense that has struggled against the run, especially in the fourth quarter. Through three weeks, Houston has allowed an average of 188.3 rushing yards per game, which is by far the worst in the NFL. The last Vikings player with consecutive 150-yard rushing games was Adrian Peterson in 2013.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Texans 34, Vikings 21

This is a game matching two 0-3 teams, but one has looked far worse than the other. That's the Vikings. Last time out on the road they were dominated by the Colts. The Texans have played a brutal schedule, and they will take it out on the Vikings.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Texans 31, Vikings 24

Practice!? We’re talkin’ ‘bout practice!? The Vikings haven’t gotten much of it this week because of the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak. Of course, after watching that two-minute drill at the end of the Titans game, we might not be able to tell the difference.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Texans 24, Vikings 21

Teams are putting heavy pressure on Deshaun Watson, and the Texans quarterback is hanging on to the ball a long time. But can the Vikings and their lukewarm defense take advantage?

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 27, Texans 24

Let's try again with this still-winless team from the NFC North against another AFC South opponent. The Vikings and Texans have both started 0-3 following their 2019 playoff runs, with Houston coach Bill O'Brien feeling more heat than Minnesota's Mike Zimmer. The Texans run defense is the real concern here against Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Their offense is not as dangerous around Deshaun Watson as the Vikings offense is around Kirk Cousins, as both Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson are tough covers. Look for Cook to make the game script unrelentingly positive for Minnesota, which this time will hold a lead late.

