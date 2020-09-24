Vikings Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Mike Hughes Miss Practice Again Thursday

Already banged up at linebacker, the Vikings now might be without multiple starting cornerbacks for their Week 3 matchup against the Titans. Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes both missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday, calling their availability for Sunday's game into serious question.

Dantzler missed last week's loss to the Colts with a rib injury and has yet to practice this week. He seems certain to miss a second straight game unless he's able to come back and practice in some capacity on Friday. Hughes is dealing with a neck injury, which is concerning because he suffered a broken vertebra in his neck last Week 17 that caused him to miss both Vikings playoff games.

Oh, and now a third cornerback has popped up on the injury report. Kris Boyd, who would be in line to play significant snaps alongside Holton Hill and Jeff Gladney is Dantzler and Hughes are out, was limited on Thursday with a hamstring issue. If Boyd can't go, the Vikings would have to turn to Mark Fields II or fifth-round rookie Harrison Hand. It seems like their depth at corner is about to be put to the test.

Also on the injury report for the Vikings are left tackle Riley Reiff and third-string running back Mike Boone, both of whom were limited in practice on Thursday. Reiff is dealing with an ankle injury but I'd imagine he'll play. He's off to an excellent start this year. If he can't go, Rashod Hill would be in line to start at left tackle.

Boone, who is an important contributor on special teams, has a concussion and will try to clear the league's protocols.

The Vikings placed linebacker Troy Dye on injury reserve earlier on Thursday. He'll miss at least three games with a foot injury. Newly-signed veteran Todd Davis could make his Vikings debut Sunday after just a couple practices, but Hardy Nickerson Jr. and Ryan Connelly could see playing time as well.

For the Titans, star receiver A.J. Brown didn't practice Thursday and might not be able to play for a second straight week. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph and linebacker Derrick Roberson also didn't practice.

It appears that DE Vic Beasley and rookie RB Darrynton Evans will make their Titans debuts on Sunday.

Here's the full injury report. I'll have the final version posted Friday afternoon as soon as it is available.

