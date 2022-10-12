Vikings to Face Dolphins Third-String QB Skylar Thompson on Sunday

With both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol, the Dolphins will start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback against the Vikings on Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa isn't ready to return this week. It's possible Bridgewater will get through the protocols and be active as Thompson's backup, but he would do so with minimal practice time and isn't in consideration to start.

Thompson made his NFL debut in Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets last Sunday, taking over when Bridgewater left the game after just one play. The rookie from Kansas State completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

Across five years in college, Thompson completed 62 percent of his passes with a 42/16 touchdown to interception ratio, plus over 1,000 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. He was drafted 247th overall by the Dolphins and made the team after a strong preseason in which he went 36 of 48 with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thompson was legitimately impressive in the preseason, and he has some dual threat ability from the quarterback position. He also benefits from having McDaniel at head coach and weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert at his disposal on offense. The Vikings, who have been struggling on defense under Ed Donatell, can't overlook Thompson.

With that said, this is a big break for Minnesota. The Dolphins looked incredibly dangerous with Tagovailoa at QB early in the season, and Bridgewater is at least an experienced veteran. Thompson has some talent, but he was also a seventh-rounder for a reason. Here's what The Athletic's Dane Brugler said about him when grading him as a priority undrafted free agent during this year's draft cycle:

Thompson is a sound decision-maker with a strong arm and adequate touch, but his ball placement wavers, especially on secondary progressions. While creative as a scrambler, he prematurely peeks at the rush and abandons reads instead of navigating the pocket. Overall, Thompson is a dual threat prospect who takes care of the football, but it is unlikely that his inconsistent accuracy and mechanics will show substantial improvement in the NFL

This is a great opportunity for Donatell's defense to step up, pressure a rookie QB in his second career game, and try to force him into some poor decisions. If they're able to do that, the Vikings' offense should be set up to play well.

