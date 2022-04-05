Vikings Top-30 Draft Prospect Visits Include Sleepers Like Marcus Jones, Kerby Joseph

The Vikings are hosting a number of middle or late-round prospects for visits this week.

Numerous NFL draft prospects are visiting the Vikings' TCO Performance Center this week as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming draft, which is suddenly just over three weeks away.

I dove into one of those prospects yesterday in Chattanooga interior offensive lineman Cole Strange, who is a potential third-round pick that the Vikings have "done a ton of homework on," per KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Now let's take a look at the full list of players that we know have visited the Vikings so far (or are scheduled to do so soon). These are based on reports from Wolfson and other insiders, as well as social media posts from the prospects themselves. Interestingly, all of these range from possible Day 2 picks to late-round or UDFA sleepers. There haven't been any projected top-50 prospects to visit yet, as far as I've seen.

Chattanooga IOL Cole Strange

Houston CB Marcus Jones

Very small (5'8", 174) yet very talented cornerback who transferred from Troy to Houston and broke out with 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and a forced fumble last year. Feisty, ultra-quick slot corner who has the toughness to make up for his size. Also an incredible return specialist with nine career touchdowns (6 KR, 3 PR) to his name. Possible third or fourth-round pick.

Illinois S Kerby Joseph

Long, athletic safety who picked off five passes for the Illini last year as a senior and then stood out at the Senior Bowl. Great wingspan and vertical jump numbers. His long strides and acceleration give him excellent range, and he's got good instincts as well. Likely a Day 3 pick but could go higher.

Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

Four-year player at Baylor who has a very interesting physical profile. He's arguably the fastest player in the entire draft, having led everyone at the NFL combine with a blazing 4.23 40. Also did very well in the jumps, but did incredibly poorly in the bench press and the agility drills. Developmental Day 3 pick whose speed is his biggest asset.

Cal OLB Cameron Goode

Highly productive player at Cal who racked up 20.5 sacks, 36 total tackles for loss, two pick-sixes, and two forced fumbles in 37 career games. Former teammate of Vikings S Cam Bynum. Also a fantastic athlete (9.43 RAS at 6'3", 232). Older prospect who may not have a ton of NFL upside, but could carve out a role. Day 3 pick.

Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin

Transferred to OSU from Washington State and had his best season as a fifth-year senior in 2021: 80 catches, 1,046 yards, 11 total touchdowns. Went off in Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame with three TD catches. Size (6'1", 184) and athleticism (6.4 RAS) don't stand out, but he's quick and good at creating separation with his route-running. Day 3 pick or UDFA.

Arizona State LB Darien Butler

Three-year captain at ASU who racked up 241 tackles, 3 INTs, and 3 forced fumbles in 39 career games. Talented coverage LB who flies around and makes plays. Probably limited to backup/special teams role in NFL due to lack of elite physical traits. Potential Day 3 pick.

Minnesota EDGE Esezi Otomewo

Boye Mafe is the well-known Gophers edge rusher in this class, but Otomewo is interesting as well. 6'5", 280-pounder who had 7.5 sacks in four years. His size and strength give him some possible untapped upside at the next level. Day 3 pick or UDFA.

Louisiana S Percy Butler

Highly-athletic safety prospect who ran a 4.36 40 with a 1.46-second ten-yard split. Stuffed the stat sheet playing in the Sun Belt. Inconsistent tackler who has solid instincts in zone coverage. Incredible special teams player who shines as a gunner. Likely UDFA.

Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston

Absurd physical tools: 4.42 speed, elite jumps, and 20 bench press reps at 6'3", 214 (9.61 RAS). Turned 87 receptions over the last three seasons into 2,088 yards (24 ypc) and 16 touchdowns. Deep threat with some contested-catch skills. Older prospect who spent six years at UNI. Minnesota native who went to St. Michael-Albertville for high school. Probably a developmental Day 3 pick.

Arizona State CB Jack Jones

5'11", 177-pound corner who had a remarkable 10 INTs, 25 PBUs, and 5 FFs across one season at USC and two at ASU. Athletic testing numbers are just average, but he's a ball-hawking playmaker. Significant character concerns: Jones was arrested after his freshman year at USC, spent a year at a junior college, then missed almost all of the 2020 season at ASU due to a suspension for violating team rules. Possible Day 3 pick.

South Dakota State OL Aron Johnson

6'5", 300-pound tackle who could possibly move inside at the next level. Good numbers in agility drills and broad jump. Needs plenty of technical refinement and will be making major jump in competition. Likely UDFA.

Houston EDGE David Anenih

Undersized (6'2", 251) edge rusher who had 20.5 sacks and 31.5 total TFLs in five years at Houston. Good explosiveness, power, and versatility. Could fit in either a 4-3 or 3-4. Possible Day 3 pick.

Miami OL Jarrid Williams

6'6", 315-pound tackle who transferred from Houston to Miami. Good size and run-blocking ability, but pass protection needs to develop. Likely UDFA.

