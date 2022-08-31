Vikings Trade Two Draft Picks to Eagles For WR Jalen Reagor

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah keeps making moves. The Vikings have traded a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor, according to multiple reports. The 2024 pick will become a fifth-round pick if Reagor falls short of certain statistical marks.

To make room on the roster, the Vikings have waived second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, which is a surprise.

Talk about coming full circle. Reagor was selected 21st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, one spot before the Vikings landed superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. Famously, the Vikings' old regime of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer laughed at the Eagles after they selected Reagor, allowing Jefferson to fall to them. Now the two are teammates.

Reagor's NFL career has gotten off to a slow start, relative to expectations. Through two seasons, he's caught 64 of 11 targets for 695 yards and three touchdowns. Reagor has struggled with drops at times and hasn't been able to consistently create separation.

Still, he's just 23 years old. This is a fresh start that will allow him to work with Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell on improving as a player in a situation with lower expectations.

From a short-term perspective, adding Reagor gives the Vikings additional depth at receiver after losing Bisi Johnson to a torn ACL. Perhaps more importantly, he's a major upgrade over Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Nailor at punt returner.

Returning punts is something Reagor does well. At TCU, he averaged 17.8 yards on 23 returns and took two all the way for touchdowns. He's continued that production in the NFL, averaging 9.2 yards on 35 returns with a touchdown. Reagor sometimes has issues with cleanly catching punts, as evidenced by the clip below, but if he can clean that up, he's dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Reagor will likely only be the Vikings' No. 5 receiver, but he should be their No. 1 punt returner right away.

Plus, there's always a chance he takes a leap forward as a receiver with this fresh start. Reagor was a first-round pick because of his production — he had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a junior — and his athleticism. The 5'10", 200-pound receiver has 4.47 speed, good strength, and elite lower-body explosiveness.

The Vikings aren't expecting Reagor to live up to his draft pedigree. But if he can be an excellent punt returner for them and develop into a capable depth receiver, he'll be worth the cost of a fourth and a seventh-rounder.

Still, this is a bit of a risky move. Reagor disappointed mightily in his two seasons with the Eagles, and the Vikings just sent two draft picks to acquire a player with a $1.8 million cap hit this year and a $2.4 million cap hit next year, both of which are fully guaranteed.

The Vikings travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of this season.

