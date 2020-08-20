Vikings Training Camp Notes, Day 6: Jefferson Touchdown Highlights Slow Day

Thursday's Vikings practice was a fairly slow, uneventful one, especially when compared to the action-packed previous few days. After putting the pads on for the last three practices, Thursday was a padless session. Several veterans got some rest, and the focus was primarily on individual drills and special teams work.

Still, that's not going to stop me from bringing you my notes and takeaways from the afternoon.

Veterans resting

This was the fifth consecutive missed practice for Danielle Hunter, who looked great last Friday but hasn't been active since. Mike Zimmer described Hunter as having a "little tweak," so it doesn't seem like there's reason to be concerned about any long-term injury situation. Hunter has at least been out there with no helmet for the last two days, which is something. It seems like the Vikings are just giving their star pass-rusher plenty of time to rest and get back to 100 percent.

Speaking of rest, there were several other veterans who took it slow or didn't participate at all on Thursday. Riley Reiff did some stretching with the team, but was on the sidelines for all of practice. Adam Thielen and Harrison Smith took very few snaps during the full-team periods, and Anthony Barr took some off as well. As usual, Dalvin Cook continued to handle a minimal workload. After a couple intense practices, the team gave some of its top vets a rest day.

Also missing practice was second-year receiver Dillon Mitchell, who has struggled with drops during camp and seems like an extreme longshot to make the team. Nate Meadors and Quartney Davis returned to action after sitting on Wednesday.

Jefferson touchdown caps off solid drive from offense

The highlight of practice was a two-minute drill where the first-team offense looked to drive down the field against the first-team defense. Despite facing a third down from their own territory, the offense marched down the field with the help of a defensive penalty. Irv Smith Jr. and Tajae Sharpe had catches on the drive. It was capped off by a nice connection from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, who went up over Mike Hughes to make the play.

With Thielen on the sideline, the three receivers on the field were Bisi Johnson, Jefferson, and Sharpe. Cousins looked sharp and decisive during the drive. It was good to see the offense convert after stalling out on a two-minute drill to end yesterday's practice.

Alexander Hollins continues to make plays

Entering camp as either the fifth or sixth receiver on the roster and facing pressure from a couple rookies behind him, Alexander Hollins was going to need to have a strong showing to make the team. So far, he's done just that. Hollins has made several impressive plays over the course of camp, and added a couple more to that reel on Thursday.

The most notable one was a 50-50 ball from Sean Mannion that he was able to secure despite tight coverage from Kris Boyd.

Hollins has legit 4.4 speed and decent size at 6'1". He showed the Vikings enough to make four regular season appearances last year as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Illinois, even getting a target in the playoff win over the Saints. If his start to camp is any indication, Hollins could seriously push someone like Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn, or even Sharpe for a roster spot at receiver.

Special teams takes center stage

The Vikings spent a lot of time Thursday doing various special teams drills: punt coverage, kick coverage, field goal blocks, and more. Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf's voice could be heard loud and clear barking out instructions and moving groups from one drill to the next.

A bunch of player caught punts from the JUGS machine: Osborn, Beebe, Davis, Johnson, Hughes, and Ameer Abdullah. All of those players also did some kickoff return drills, and were joined by Mike Boone, Tony Brooks-James, and Hollins. I think Osborn is still the obvious favorite to win the punt returner job, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him double-up at kick returner, even though Maalouf and the Vikings have several options there.

Dozier appears to be leading Collins left guard competition

At the moment, it appears that Dakota Dozier is running away with the competition to be the Vikings' starting left guard in 2020. The two have been splitting reps with the first team, and while neither has been fantastic, Dozier has had fewer rough moments than Collins.

Collins had a couple more bad reps on Thursday, including one where Armon Watts absolutely blew past him without any resistance. He's also had his difficulties blocking Jaleel Johnson during camp. Meanwhile, it just seems like the team values Dozier's experience and consistency.

"Dakota's at a point in his career, he's a guy who's battled and battled and battled," Gary Kubiak said. "He knows he can do it, and he's out there every day really doing a hell of a job."

Other notes

Rashod Hill took the first-team reps at left tackle with Reiff sitting. Ezra Cleveland was still the second-team left guard.

Steven Parker, who the Vikings recently acquired off waivers from the Dolphins, took some first-team reps at safety in Smith's place. It's notable that it was Parker and not Josh Metellus in that spot, and seems to bode well for his chances of making the team.

Holton Hill was called for pass interference by one of the makeshift referees from the Vikings' scouting department, which drew some complaints. Those guys have a tough job. (As a reminder, NFL teams aren't allowed to bring in real officials for camp this year due to COVID-19 protocols).

Anthony Harris was one of the veterans who didn't take many reps off, and he was clearly the best player on the field at times. He made a great play in coverage against Jefferson.

Chad Beebe had an impressive diving catch during individual drills.

Rookie Harrison Hand made a great play to break up a pass intended for Hollins.

Still no sign that Ben Gedeon is close to returning from the PUP list. He was seen doing some work with strength coach Mark Uyeyama on a far field.

