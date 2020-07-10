Vikings to Hold Training Camp Without Fans in 2020

The Vikings have announced that fans won't be allowed at TCO Performance Center for this year's training camp. The decision is in line with a recently enacted NFL protocol which bans fans from attending practices at team facilities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings have allowed fans at every training camp since their inaugural season in 1961, a streak that will end this year. This will be the Vikings' third training camp at their new facility in Eagan after 52 years in Mankato (1966-2017) and four in Bemidji (1961-1965).

This isn't surprising at all, considering the circumstances, but it's a bummer for Vikings fans. The atmosphere at training camp is always a fun one, and it allows fans to get a glimpse of the team ahead of the regular season.

Training camp is still scheduled to begin on July 28th, though it's worth wondering if that date will be adjusted at all. The NFL has begun taking steps to increase safety during this pandemic, including cutting the preseason in half and banning post-game jersey exchanges. Training camp rosters are reportedly going to be reduced from 90 to 75 or 80.

As we head towards the 2020 NFL season, it'll be worth watching other major American sports leagues (MLB, NHL, NBA) and how successful they are – or aren't – in attempting to restart their seasons.

