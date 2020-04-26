Quartney Davis, Nevelle Clark, Myles Dorn Highlight Vikings Undrafted Free Agents

Even after finalizing the largest seven-round draft class of all time, the Vikings weren't done adding to their roster. Given the size of their draft class, they were able to be aggressive in spending money on some high-profile players in college free agency, including winning a bidding war for a receiver some thought would go as high as the fourth round.

Here's the complete rundown of undrafted free agents the Vikings have signed thus far.

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A & M

Shortly after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, news broke that Davis – the top undrafted wide receiver on the market – was heading to the Cowboys. But then the Vikings upped their offer to $100,000 guaranteed and a $10,000 signing bonus, and that was enough to make Davis change his mind.

Davis was ranked 158th on the consensus big board put together by Arif Hasan, nearly 200 spots ahead of KJ Osborn, who the Vikings took in the fifth round. Davis has good size at 6'1" and is a solid route-runner out of the slot. He also has good hands and some quickness, though an inability to consistently separate from man coverage was likely the primary cause for his fall out of the draft.

Still, this could be a steal. Davis is far more advanced as a receiver than Osborn, who the Vikings drafted primarily to be a returner on special teams. I think he's got a good chance to make the 53-man roster next season. "I’m excited to get there and start my journey and work my way up the depth chart," Davis told the Houston Chronicle.

Nevelle Clarke, CB, UCF

Clarke is another player who the Vikings spent big to make sure they landed. Clarke actually got more than Davis, with $100,000 guaranteed and a $15,000 signing bonus (per Chris Tomasson). Non-quarterback UDFAs getting $100K or more guaranteed is fairly rare, so the Vikings paying that much for two players shows how much they wanted them.

Clarke, a former teammate of Mike Hughes at UCF, is a tall, long corner who has potential in press coverage. He also had plenty of ball production in college, with four interceptions and 24 pass breakups over the past two years. Clarke isn't the most fluid athlete, but he has some upside with improved technique. After drafting three corners and signing Clarke, the Vikings have a ton of young competitive depth at the position.

Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

The Vikings came into the draft with only two safeties on their roster. Of course, those two are Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, who are both top-five safeties in the NFL. But after losing Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse in free agency, they needed to replenish their depth at the position. Interestingly, the Vikings waited a long time to do it. They drafted Brian Cole II late in the seventh round, and then signed Dorn. Fifth-round corner Harrison Hand could also potentially move to safety, suggested Vikings director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson.

Dorn was a productive player in the ACC, with six INTs and 9.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. He has good size, ball skills, and downhill toughness, but is lacking in burst and play speed. Dorn is also not the most consistent tackler. He might have a decent shot at making the roster simply because the team needs safety depth.

Brady Aiello, G, Oregon

Aiello started 25 games at Oregon during a four-year career. 23 of those came at tackle, but a lack of length necessitates a move to guard in the NFL. He got $45,000 guaranteed to sign with the Vikings, according to the Star Tribune.

Blake Lynch, LB, Baylor

Five sacks, 7.5 non-sack tackles for loss, and three interceptions over the past two seasons is production that gets your attention. Lynch got $40,000 guaranteed. No relation to Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch, one of three picks by the Vikings in the fourth round.

Jake Lacina, C, Augustana

Lacina is notable because he's the son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina (1999-2002). He was the D-II winner of the Rimington Award for the best center in the country last year while at Augustana, the alma mater of CJ Ham.

The rest:

Jake Bargas, TE, North Carolina

Dan Chisena, WR, Penn State

Jordan Fehr, LB, Appalachian State

Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pittsburgh

Tyler Higby, OL, Michigan State

David Moa, DT, Boise State

According to Spielman, the Vikings still have roughly four spots left on their 90-man roster. Those will be filled sometime next week.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.