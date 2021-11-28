Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 12

The Vikings and 49ers are each hoping to pick up a big advantage in the NFC wild card race with a victory.

I know we say this every week, but this is a big one.

The Vikings are in the Bay Area to take on the 49ers in a battle of 5-5 teams hoping to gain a significant advantage in the NFC wild card race. The winner not only pulls ahead of the loser in the standings and holds the No. 6 seed in the conference, but also gains a critical head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Vikings lose, they'd swap places with San Francisco in the No. 7 spot. If the 49ers lose, they'd fall behind the Saints and out of the current playoff field. Obviously, there's still plenty of season left to play, though.

The Vikings also need this win to keep their slim hopes of catching the Packers in the NFC North alive. If they win this game and the Packers lose to the Rams, they'll have a chance to catch Green Bay down the stretch.

This should be a good game. These teams are better than their 5-5 records indicate, as they entered the week ranked No. 7 (49ers) and No. 11 (Vikings) in the league in Football Outsiders' DVOA ratings. There are stars on both sides of the ball for both teams, and I'm expecting another dramatic game that comes down to the final play.

The Vikings are missing their entire starting defensive line, which is a challenge. They'll start D.J. Wonnum and Sheldon Richardson at DE, with Armon Watts and James Lynch at DT. That could be an issue against the 49ers' Elijah Mitchell-led running game.

Follow along below for live updates and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and highlights throughout the afternoon.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, 49ers 0

5:31 — That was a quick answer by the 49ers. They got a big gain to Brandon Aiyuk on third and long, then Deebo Samuel ran for a 20-yard touchdown. There was some pushing and shoving after the play, showing the intensity of this game.

Vikings 7, 49ers 0

8:29 — The slow start turns into a great start for the Vikings, as they capitalize on the interception and get in the end zone. A flea flicker to Adam Thielen picked up 29 yards, Mike Zimmer went for it on fourth and goal from the two, and Cousins hit Thielen for his ninth touchdown of the season.

12:09 — Big early takeaway for the Vikings' defense, as Harrison Smith steps in front of a receiver for his first interception of the season and the 29th of his career. The Vikings' offense went three and out to start the game but now gets the ball back quickly.