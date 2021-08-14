Vikings vs. Broncos Live Score Updates — Preseason Week 1

Follow along for updates on the Vikings' preseason opener against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings are set to kick off their three-game 2021 preseason slate against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon.

After facing off in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the two teams will face off in a real game setting. It doesn't count in the standings, but this is far from a meaningless game for the young players who will be in action, many of whom are making their NFL or Vikings debuts.

It'll be almost entirely young players and backups for the Vikings today. Here's the list of 30 players who the team announced will be inactive.

The Vikings' available quarterbacks are Jake Browning, Kellen Mond, and Danny Etling.

It's worth noting that Cameron Dantzler and Dakota Dozier playing in this game — while Bashaud Breeland and Oli Udoh sit — tells us who's in the lead in those battles for starting spots at cornerback and right guard.

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Broncos.

Because this is one of only three preseason games for the Vikings, it'll be a very important time for evaluation for the coaches and front office. Young players and others on the roster bubble can improve their odds to make the team or see playing time in the regular season by standing out in this game.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Also, make sure to follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Football season is back!

Live Updates

First Quarter

Broncos 9, Vikings 0

8:28 — Cameron Dantzler gets burned by KJ Hamler for an 80-yard touchdown. Camryn Bynum might've messed up by not being over the top, but that's a bad look for Dantzler, who is already behind Bashaud Breeland on the depth chart.

Broncos 2, Vikings 0

8:53 — On third down, Dakota Dozier is called for holding in the end zone. Awful, awful start for the Vikings' second-string offense. 6 plays, 8 yards, and two points for the other team.

9:57 — Kris Boyd makes a great play in the end zone to break up a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy on 4th and 2, forcing a turnover on downs to end a long Broncos drive. The Vikings received the opening kickoff and went three and out.