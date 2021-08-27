Vikings vs. Chiefs Live Score Updates — Preseason Week 3

Follow along for updates on the Vikings' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the third and final weekend, it's time for preseason football.

The Vikings are in Kansas City for a Friday night matchup with the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs. If they lose, it'll be Minnesota's first winless preseason since 1979, albeit with one fewer game.

Mike Zimmer would love to see his offense put up some points in this one. The Vikings didn't score any offensive touchdowns in their 33-6 loss to the Broncos or their 12-10 loss to the Colts, with their lone TD in that game coming on a Troy Dye pick-six.

This game will look similar to last week's from a playing time standpoint. Kirk Cousins and the starting offensive line will get a few series, although skill-position players like Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen won't play. Then it'll be turned over to Jake Browning and Kellen Mond, the two backup quarterbacks who have really struggled in the preseason. Several starters will play much of the first quarter on defense, as well.

Most importantly, this is the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a good impression on the coaching staff and front office in a live game setting. The roster will be cut down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. central. You can watch the game on NFL Network or FOX 9 locally, and you can listen to it at KFAN (100.3 FM).

If you can't watch or listen, follow along with our live updates below. Also, make sure to follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game.

Live score updates

First Quarter

Chiefs 7, Vikings 0

12:22 — The Chiefs strike first, and quickly. Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for a 28-yard gain and then finds Tyreek Hill deep for a 35-yard touchdown. Bashaud Breeland was beaten deep by his former teammate, Hill. That looked easy against a Vikings defense with six projected starters out there. Five-play, 79-yard drive in just 2:38.