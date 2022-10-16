Vikings vs. Dolphins Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 6

The 4-1 Vikings are set to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in sunny south Florida on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s and humidity making it feel even hotter.

This is a matchup between two first-year head coaches with impressive offensive pedigrees. Kevin O'Connell has led the Vikings to a strong start to the season, while Mike McDaniel had the Dolphins at 3-0 before losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion.

Tagovailoa is inactive today, though he's expected to return next week. Teddy Bridgewater is active, but he'll back up third-string rookie Skylar Thompson, who got the first-team reps in practice this week and will make his first career start.

Thompson won't have Miami's ideal offensive line in front of him. Tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson are injured, so backups Greg Little and Brandon Shell will start in their place. Between those two and struggling left guard Liam Eichenberg, there should be opportunities for the Vikings' pass rush to shine in this game.

What Thompson does have is a lot of speed at his disposal in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert.

When the Vikings have the ball, things will run through Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook like they always do. Cook, a Miami native, is playing his first NFL game in his hometown today. The Dolphins have been solid against the run but have really struggled to defend the pass, so Kirk Cousins could be in line for a big day.

Follow along below for live updates as the game unfolds!

